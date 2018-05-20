Surprise! Taylor Swift hit the red carpet at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20.

The “End Game” singer, 28, showed up in a long blush-colored dress with elaborate silver details and a thigh-high slit. She wore maroon lipstick and had her hair pulled back.

This marked Swift’s first red carpet appearance since she attended the BMI Pop Awards in May 2016.

The pop star is nominated for five awards at Sunday’s BBMAs, including Top Artist, Top Female Artist and Top Selling Album, the latter for her latest effort, Reputation.

Swift’s appearance comes after she performed back-to-back concerts at the Rose Bowl in the Pasadena area of Los Angeles during her Reputation stadium tour. She brought out surprise guest Shawn Mendes on Friday, May 18, and both Selena Gomez and Troye Sivan on Saturday, May 19.

“I want to say thank you to [Gomez], my best friend of about 12 years, almost 13,” the “Look What You Made Me Do” songstress told the sold-out crowd at Saturday’s show. “The reason why she has been one of my best friends is because this person has never, ever judged a single decision I’ve made. She’s always met me where I’ve been. She’s encouraged me when I’ve had nothing to be encouraged about. And I don’t know if I would be as strong as I am if I didn’t have you and your family because you changed my life.”

NBC had been teasing in recent days that a surprise guest was set to attend the BBMAs. Swift, who is seated in the front row between her pals Mendes and Camila Cabello, has not been announced as a performer for the evening, but Twitter users are now speculating that she may take the stage at some point for a special number.

