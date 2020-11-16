Warning: This story contains spoilers from Dash & Lily on Netflix.

If you’ve already binged Dash & Lily, Netflix’s new holiday rom-com series, you know that the ending was pretty much perfect. But does that mean a season 2 is unnecessary? Not exactly.

“You know, [season 2] seems to be a conversation,” Austin Abrams, who portrayed Dash in the TV adaptation of Rachel Cohn and David Levithan’s book series, recently told Us Weekly exclusively. “I don’t really know what’s going on with that. I think the way Netflix works is something needs to air and they look at numbers before they decide to jump on a renewal. So, I don’t really know what’s going on with it, but it definitely seems to be a possibility.”

Despite the happy ending — Dash and Lily (Midori Francis) got locked inside a bookstore on New Year’s Eve and finally shared a kiss — there is a lot more story to tell, executive producer Joe Tracz shared.

“I would love to be able to go back and do the second book and third book,” he told TVLine. “The third book was actually written on set. David and Rachel would visit the set, and they’d be working on their chapters for the third book. I love these characters so much and the city that they live in. Knowing that there is more story to be told, those are stories I’d love to tell.”

The series, which dropped on November 10, is currently on the Top 10 in the U.S. list on the streaming service. The eight-episode first season follows teens Dash and Lily as they exchange letters and dares in a notebook. The pair, who are both spending the holidays alone, pass the notebook back and forth through landmarks in New York, without meeting.

“I think it gives, perhaps, nostalgia for what we love about the country and what the world was like a year ago,” the Euphoria actor told Us. “It adds a certain kind of light and warmth that heightens everything.”

The This Is Us alum noted that he was drawn to the part because of Dash’s layers.

“I thought there was a good story there,” he told Us. “Character wise, Dash does have a fair bit of internal struggles. Financially and everything he seems fine, privileged and whatnot. But he seems to have a family that doesn’t really care about him. So that was really interesting to dive into. Sometimes we get lucky with the characters we play. With this, it was nice to be able to have that depth.”

Dash & Lily is streaming now on Netflix.