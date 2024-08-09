David Boreanaz is on board for a revival of Bones, the beloved Fox crime procedural that also starred Emily Deschanel.

“It was lightning in a bottle,” Boreanaz, 55, told TV Insider of the long-running series in a new interview published on Thursday, August 8, before praising his costar and the bond they formed on set. “I hold that so near and dear, and it would be great to relive that again.”

Boreanaz – who portrayed Agent Seeley Booth opposite Deschanel’s Dr. Temperance “Bones” Brennan – went on to tell the outlet that he knows how much fans still love the show, making the argument for a revival that much stronger.

“It is the work ethic that we had putting into these characters and what we put out was entertainment for them, and I just can’t tell you how much love and admiration we get from fans for these two characters. And to see them come back would be great,” he said, noting that a potential reboot would be an “easy one to do because it’s so fun.”

Related: ‘Law and Order: SVU,’ ‘Chicago P.D.’ and More of the All-Time Best Cop Shows When it comes to must-see police dramas and cop shows, fans have a lot to choose from — including Law & Order: Special Victim Unit and Chicago P.D. The hit dramas are just two powerhouse series to come from creator Dick Wolf, who got his start writing for Hill Street Blues in the 1980s. Law […]

He added, “It’s not like, really, what are you going to do with it? It’s just a lot of heart.”

Boreanaz also touched on the impact Bones had on the way crime procedurals were written. Though the nature of the show was graphic, the character development, as well as infusing as much dark humor as possible into the dialogue and plot, breathed new life into what could have been a normal crime drama.

“When that show started, the procedurals were very story plot-driven, and we broke that mold and we were proud of that, that we could have these characters have fun over the corpses that [Brennan] was just banging out words about,” he said. “And I’m just kind of, catch the killer and talk about last night’s blender that didn’t work in the morning or at night and how much you don’t like eggs and how much I love [something].”

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in 2019, Deschanel, 47, had similar sentiments about her and Boreanaz’s characters.

“I remember loving the dialogue between the two characters, really quick witty repartee, and I liked that relationship,” she told the outlet. “I liked that it was a strong female character. When you sign on to do a TV show you have to think about the long term, especially in the beginning when you’re doing the pilot, what kind of message you’re putting out there for people.”

She added, “Younger people watched it, so you have to think about young girls watching the show and seeing female role models and scientists who are really smart and accomplished in their careers, and are successful.”

Bones premiered on Fox in 2005 and ran for 12 seasons until 2017. The show was nominated for two Emmy Awards during its run: Outstanding Art Direction For A Single-Camera Series (2009) and Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role (2012).

The full series can be streamed on Hulu, Amazon Prime and other streaming services.