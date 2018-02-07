It’s the fight Marvel fans have been waiting for. 20th Century Fox dropped the new trailer for the not-yet-named Deadpool sequel on Wednesday, February 7, introducing Cable (Josh Brolin). However, Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds), who narrates the trailer, sees that the effects aren’t in yet, and he is not happy.

Cable, who is supposed to have a metal arm, has both real arms at beginning of the trailer. One is also green. Reynolds, 41, interrupts the trailer, pausing it on a close-up view of Cable’s green arm. “Wait, stop! What in the actual ass. Dale! Why are the visual effects not done? It’s a metal arm. It’s not like we’re trying to remove a mustache. Ah f—k it, I’ll do it myself.”

Reynolds is referring to Henry Cavill’s mustache, which was digitally removed in DC’s Justice League — the Batman V. Superman actor had to keep it for his role in the upcoming Mission Impossible – Fallout. Reynolds mocked DC’s Logan film in an earlier teaser as well, so it’s safe to say he’s following suit.

The trailer then cuts to Deadpool playing with two figurines of Deadpool and Cable. However, there is actual footage from the film, including a burned Reynolds and his roommate, Blind Al, getting in a shoot-out with Cable. The teaser also features other familiar faces, including Colossus (Stefan Kapicic), Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand) and Vanessa (Morena Baccarin).

The Untitled Deadpool Sequel hits theaters Friday, May 18.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!