Her star continues to rise! Delta Goodrem is already a household name Down Under, where the pop star has topped the music charts, served as a coach on The Voice Australia and played Nina Tucker in Neighbours. But it’s likely the Sydney native is gaining a whole new fanbase while serving as the supporting act on the Backstreet Boys’ DNA World Tour.

“It’s a great honor to be on this tour,” she tells Us Weekly in an exclusive interview. “This is my first time ever on a tour bus, and I am going across America, getting to see every city.”

Aside from traveling the States, Goodrem admits the highlight of this experience has been connecting with the audience. “There’s a really lovely energy on the tour that is, forget everything that’s happening outside and come in, be united in song [and] have a great night, something you’ll remember,” she says. “I take that on as I go on stage — I’m so grateful to start the party, as I say.”

The one thing that has surprised her the most about life on the road? “You wake up and you’re in a new city and you shower at the venue and you go on stage in a new place,” the “Innocent Eyes” singer explains. “I’ve been working really hard at enjoying the adventure and discovering what each city is like.”

Of course, living on a tour bus can be grueling. However, Goodrem — who is Australia’s first Revlon ambassador — has found a way to make it work with her beauty routine. “It’s definitely a day-to-day, uphill battle,” she admits, telling Us she’s organized her beauty products in baskets to make them easy to transfer from the bus to venues.

However, the sweltering heat has proven to be an obstacle: “When you’re packing in winter in Australia and you come over to America, you think, ‘Oh, it won’t be as hot’ — I’ve slowly been melting!” the “Lost Without You” songwriter laughs. “As long as I wash off my makeup, I should be alright.”

Even more important than maintaining her flawless complexion is prioritizing her mental health amid a grueling schedule. “You have to be really conscious,” Goodrem says, noting she’s still trying to find a balance between enjoying the concert atmosphere and taking time to herself so she can bring her A-game to every performance. “I’m working hard at making sure that we all stay really happy and stay true to the course.”

Despite her busy schedule, Goodrem still finds time for philanthropy. As a cancer survivor — she was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2003 at the age of 18 — she recently helped launch a campaign with Revlon where $2 of every lipstick purchase is donated to her charity, The Delta Goodrem Foundation.

“I wanted to establish something that was concrete and to be able to move forward with purpose,” she says of the foundation she launched in 2020. “We’re going strong and trying to make a difference in the world the best we can through music and through kindness.”

And even though she’s been busy hitting up different places, Goodrem is still hard at work, preparing her upcoming Christmas special and continuing to write new songs. “This was the perfect time [for] a new era, new music, and to do the very best wherever we go,” she says. “Wherever the music leads us, is kind of where I’m at the moment.”

Of course, the former Aussie actress is still pinching herself at scoring the opportunity to support one of the groups she grew up listening to. “I’m a Backstreet Boys girl, too!” she gushes. “The guys have been incredible, and they’re just so phenomenal on stage — it’s just a lot of fun.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!