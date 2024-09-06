Demi Lovato is getting candid about the most challenging aspects of being a young performer in Hulu’s new documentary, Child Star, including the bullying they experienced from their peers.

In a new trailer, which debuted on Thursday, September 5, Lovato is shown meeting with several former child stars, including Drew Barrymore, Christina Ricci, Raven-Symoné, Kenan Thompson, JoJo Siwa, and Alyson Stoner.

Lovato got their big break on Barney & Friends when they were just 10 years old. They went on to star in a number of Disney Channel Original Movies, which included working with the Jonas Brothers in 2008’s Camp Rock.

While Lovato’s life may have looked enviable from the outside, their day-to-day life was apparently far from easy. In a particularly vulnerable moment in the trailer, Lovato revealed, “The popular girls signed a suicide petition saying that I should kill myself.”

Lovato’s revelation about being bullied with a “suicide petition” is especially shocking as the Sonny with a Chance star has been open about experiencing mental health difficulties. In a 2013 interview with Cosmopolitan, Lovato recalled dealing with suicidal thoughts when they were just 7 years old, prior to appearing on Barney & Friends.

Lovato has also been open about struggling with drugs and alcohol. In the Child Star trailer, Lovato asked Barrymore, “How old were you when you were first given substances?” The talk show host revealed she was just 10 years old when she was introduced to drugs and alcohol.

As well as reflecting on their own journey, Lovato talked about the children embarking on careers in the entertainment industry during the social media age.

“It just scares me to hear these kids are making tens of millions of dollars,” Lovato is heard saying in the trailer, before suggesting, “You know, there have to be protections that are put in place.”

Many of the celebrities in the Child Star trailer noted difficulties they encountered and were unprepared for at such a young age. While Thompson alleged that a former accountant stole money from him, Siwa said, “There’s nothing left for me at the end of the day.”

Ultimately, Lovato and their fellow child stars appear to agree that entering the entertainment industry as a kid can be incredibly demanding. “There is definitely not a manual on how to navigate this industry at such a young age,” the “Confident” singer explained.

As for whether or not their success was worth the things they experienced, Lovato said, “It came at a price.”

Child Star starts streaming on Hulu on September 17.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).