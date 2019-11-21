



Rocking that baby bump! Demi Lovato took to Instagram on Wednesday, November 20, to share a photo and video of herself in a polka-dotted dress, rocking a huge baby bump!

“Real or fake?” the singer, 27, captioned the photo, adding “#WillandGrace #MeetJenny.”

Her Will & Grace costar Sean Hayes was quick to comment on the pic, writing, “You look so dang cute in polka dots!”

On her Instagram Story, Lovato reposted a tweet from one fan who commented on the pregnancy photo. “Demi is pregnant with D7,” they wrote, referencing her highly anticipated seventh album. She replied: “This is true.”

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer first announced she’d be joining the final season of the NBC revival in August. Her character, Jenny, has been described as a tough, guarded woman who comes into Will’s life in an unexpected way.

On the current season, Eric McCormack‘s character, Will, and his husband decided they want to have a baby and are on the search for the perfect surrogate. It seems, from the photo and description, Lovato could be playing that role.

On Wednesday, the Glee alum also reposted a photo shared by activist Spencer West. “The caption on this post is one of the reasons it was such an honor being on the show,” she wrote. In West’s photo, he is sitting in his wheelchair next to the cast on set.

“September 21st, 1998 @nbcwillandgrace aired. It was the first time that this gay boy from Wyoming felt seen and represented on TV,” West captioned his pic. “Will and Grace wasn’t just a sitcom for me. Not only did the show and the characters often mirror my own life and experience, but it was a constant source of light and laughter that got me through some dark times. To this day it is still my go to when I’m having a rough day and need a good laugh. They’ve also never been afraid to comment on pop culture and tackle political issues facing the #Lgbtq community. My incredible and talented friend @ddlovato has a recurring role as Jenny on this final season and graciously invited me to come hang out and watch the taping. @ddlovato & @_maxlea_ I will never forget this day. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for making this a reality for me.”

The cast has been beyond welcoming since Lovato announced she was joining the comedy. Following her casting announcement, Hayes, who plays Jack on the sitcom, posted a photo of them together on set. “This lovely lady right there – Demi Lovato!! She’s here to have some laughs with us on W&G,” he wrote in August. “This is SO MUCH FUN.”

Debra Messing also commented on the former X-Factor judge’s photo over the summer announcing her role. “DEMIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!! You are so sweet. I am so happy you came to play with us,” the actress, 51, wrote. “You are now officially part of the family.”

Will & Grace airs on NBC Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. ET.