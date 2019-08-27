



Demi Lovato is heading back to TV! The “Confident” songstress teased a new project on Monday, August 26, and revealed it was the reason she didn’t attend the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards

“Okay I can’t tell you guys what I’m doing today (you’ll find out super soon tho) but it’s making me SO HAPPY,” Lovato, 27, wrote on her Instagram Stories on Monday night. “I’m having SO MUCH FUN and I can’t stop laughing. Now go come up with your crazy ass theories as to wht it might be!!!”

The Camp Rock star later added: “I skipped the VMA’s for a REASON. Well that and I just hate award shows.”

Though Lovato didn’t deliver details of what she’s working on, TVLine reported on Tuesday, August 27, that she is set to join the cast of Will & Grace for three episodes during the revival’s final season. The outlet notes that very little is known about her character Jenny’s connection to Will, but that fans are speculating she could act as his surrogate or that she’s potentially his long-lost daughter.

Lovato later added a photo on the set of the comedy, writing, “Will & Grace & Demi.”

The Disney Channel alum has been hard at work in recent months after bouncing back from a near-fatal drug overdose in July 2018. Lovato has since completed a stint in rehab and remained sober. In June, Lovato announced that she is working on an album after signing with her new manager, Scooter Braun.

“Every day is a constant struggle for Demi,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in July, explaining that the singer has “remained determined to lead a life of sobriety and live her life to its fullest potential, especially following the first anniversary of her relapse.”

Lovato got her start as an actress on Barney & Friends when she was just 7 years old. She went on to star as Sonny Munroe on Disney’s Sonny With a Chance and multiple Disney Channel original movies. The New Mexico native is also set to star in Will Ferrell‘s upcoming movie Eurovision.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!