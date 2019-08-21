



Demi Lovato is living her best life! The “Confident” songstress announced her newest project on Tuesday, August 20 — a film with Will Ferrell

“Y’all, Will Ferrell made me a cake…from scratch,” Lovato captioned an Instagram video of the Step Brothers actor, 52, on her 27th birthday. “It looks completely professional and store bought so I’m not at all suspicious that he baked it himself in all of his free time 😝 #netflixisajoke #eurovisionmovie.”

In the clip, Ferrell shares the exciting news that Lovato will star in his upcoming comedy, Eurovision. “So happy birthday, yay!” the Elf star says before smashing the dessert into the camera. The movie is also set to star Rachel McAdams and Pierce Brosnan.

Lovato’s new role comes nearly 13 months after she suffered a near-fatal drug overdose at her Los Angeles-area home. Following the incident, the Camp Rock alum was hospitalized for nearly two weeks before checking into rehab. She has since maintained her sobriety and has been open about her struggle to get to where she is now.

“Today I would’ve had 7 years sober,” the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer wrote on Instagram in March. “I don’t regret going out because I needed to make those mistakes but I must never forget that’s exactly what they were: mistakes.”

Three months later, Lovato revealed she’s working on a new album after signing with manager Scooter Braun. “You know what’s great about making an album?” she teased on Instagram at the time. “You get to say anything you want, be as open and honest as possible and tell your side of the story regardless of who might not like it…”

A source told Us Weekly last month that “every day is a constant struggle for Demi,” but she remains “determined to lead a life of sobriety and live her life to its fullest potential, especially following the first anniversary of her relapse.”

