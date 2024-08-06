Past comments from Noah Lyles won’t stop Devin Booker from celebrating the track and field star’s big win.

After watching Lyles, 27, secure a gold medal in the 100-meter race at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Booker, 27, reflected on what he witnessed inside the Stade de France.

“It was crazy,” the NBA player told The Athletic in an interview published Monday, August 5. “I mean, it was great for America. Congrats to him.”

At the same time, Booker hasn’t forgotten about Lyles’ past comments about the NBA. After winning the 100-meter final at the World Championships in Budapest last summer, Lyles made headlines when he took issue with the fact that NBA champions are often referred to as “world champions.”

Related: All the Highs and Lows from the Wild 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris The 2024 Summer Olympics might be taking place in the City of Light, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t come with their fair share of darkness. Following a flashy opening ceremony on Friday, July 26 that continues to draw outrage from some celebrities and religious figures, the Games have been plagued by allegations of sexism […]

“You know the thing that hurts me the most?” Lyles asked reporters during a press conference. “It’s that I have to watch the NBA finals and they have ‘world champion’ on [their] head. World champion of what?! The United States? Don’t get me wrong, I love the U.S. at times, but that ain’t the world. … We are the world. We have almost every country out here fighting, thriving, putting on they flag to show that they are represented. There ain’t no flags in the NBA.”

Booker initially reacted to Lyles’ quotes by commenting with a face-palm emoji on social media. In his latest interview, the Phoenix Suns player said he still doesn’t agree with the comments.

“I feel like all the best talent in the world is in the NBA, and this is coming from an Olympic gold medalist [who believes] that being an NBA champion is probably harder to do,” Booker shared. “The statement was said. I think how it was said — you know, it was just out of context. I feel like it was something that was weighing on his heart for a long time. He’s gained a following since then. He held it down, though, so congrats to him.”

Instead of focusing on the past, both Booker and Lyles have their eyes on winning more medals in the days ahead.

Related: Every Celeb Spotted at the 2024 Paris Olympics: Tom Brady and More Several stars have chosen to come out to support the stellar athletes competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Kelly Clarkson covered the opening ceremony for NBC along with Mike Tirico and Peyton Manning on July 26, which included performances from stars such as Lady Gaga and Céline Dion. During Dion’s powerful performance, which marked her […]

Booker and the United States men’s basketball team continue their quest for gold by playing in the quarterfinals against Brazil on Tuesday, August 6. As for Lyles, he will run in the 200-meter sprint on Tuesday, August 6, and 4×100-meter relay on Thursday, August 8.

When he returns back to the United States, one of the fastest men in the world has his eyes on a new goal.

“I want my own shoe,” Lyles told ESPN on Sunday, August 4. “I want a sneaker. Ain’t no money in spikes.”