Fans are getting a first look at the upcoming Dexter prequel series, Dexter: Original Sin.

Paramount+ With Showtime dropped the images on Thursday, July 18, including a series of stills from the show of Patrick Gibson as the young version of Dexter Morgan.

There were several shots of Gibson, 29, in character. One featured him sitting in a stadium pondering — and seemingly plotting — as he held his hands together. Another showed him becoming the infamous serial killer fans know and love. In the still, he’s standing over a body strapped down to a gurney.

Fans also got to see Christian Slater in character as Harry Morgan, the father of Dexter, and Molly Brown as Dexter’s sister Debra Morgan. One photo showed the father-son duo in their family kitchen.

According to the official synopsis, Original Sin takes place 15 years before the events of the OG series. It will follow Dexter in the ‘90s as he transitions from a student in Miami to an avenging serial killer. As Dexter begins to get bloodthirsty urges, he learns to channel his darkness with the guidance of his father.

Dexter creates a code where he only targets people who deserve to die in hopes of keeping law enforcement off his scent. While continuing his killing spree, Dexter is also starting a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.

In addition to Gibson, Slater and Brown, the Original Sin cast includes Patrick Dempsey, James Martinez, Christina Milian, Alex Shimizu and Reno Wilson. Sarah Michelle Gellar will also have a special guest star role as Dexter’s new boss at the Miami Metro Police Department.

While Original Sin does not have an official release date at this moment, the first season will have 10 episodes. It will be available to watch on Showtime and Paramount+.

The original Dexter series aired on Showtime for eight seasons from 2006 to 2013. The show starred Michael C. Hall, James Remar, Jennifer Carpenter and more. Dexter earned multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. In 2021, Hall reprised his role for the spinoff New Blood, which ended in 2022.

Clyde Phillips served as the thriller’s showrunner and executive producer for the first four seasons — and he returned to the prequel in the same capacity. Phillips has been candid about his disappointment in how the thriller ended following his exit.

“[It] went off the rails,” he told Entertainment Weekly in 2021. “The show was untethered, and the character was untethered. I wasn’t in the room, so I can’t really criticize anybody for that. I mean, there were videos of people watching the final episode and yelling at their television.”