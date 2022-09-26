Wait until Franck hears this. Diane Keaton is open to reprising her role as Nina Banks in the beloved Father of the Bride franchise.

“No one’s come forward with it. But if it were to happen, sure,” Keaton, 76, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her new comedy, Mack & Rita. “Of course I would.”

The Something’s Gotta Give actress, 76, last stepped into Nina’s shoes when the cast reunited via Zoom after 25 years in September 2020. The ensemble — also including Steve Martin, Martin Short, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Kieran Culkin and George Newbern — came together to benefit the World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing meals to communities affected by disasters like the coronavirus pandemic.

“Steven, Marty, I mean, they’ve got their television show [Only Murders in the Building] now. I mean, they’re giants and they’re just incredibly great actors and funny and smart and all that,” Keaton gushed to Us about her former costars. “We all know that, and it works. How they’re doing it on TV is pretty remarkable.”

Short, 72, who played the eccentric wedding planner Franck, actually made a quick voice cameo in Keaton’s latest film, Mack & Rita. “He can do any voice you can imagine!” Keaton said.

The 1991 Charles Shyer-directed beloved comedy was followed by its 1995 sequel, Father of the Bride Part II. Earlier this year, a reboot starring Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan dropped on HBO Max.

“I have not watched the remake of Father of the Bride,” Keaton confirms to Us.

In addition to being open to revisiting the Banks family, Keaton doesn’t rule anything out with future projects. “I would say more of everything that comes my way. I don’t know what’s going to come my way. Maybe nothing’s going to come my way. I’ve been so lucky and so I just don’t want to push off anything without knowing if I could have a chance to know, would I be doing it or what,” she explains. “I wouldn’t knock out anything unless I read something that I really felt that I wouldn’t be right for, something like that. That just is not good for me.”

With a career that spans more than 50 years, it’s actually two movies that Keaton did at the very beginning that remain so special to her.

“I would say that the role that stands out is the role that I got first from Woody Allen, because I was doing a play with him and he gave me a part in one of his movies [Play It Again, Sam],” she recalled to Us. “I auditioned for another thing that was a really unusual thing. I auditioned for The Godfather. I didn’t even know about The Godfather. I never read The Godfather. I didn’t care. But at that point, I was trying to get jobs. … So I went and I got the part. Do you believe this? So suddenly now I’m playing Kay Adams-Corleone. I kept hearing Francis [Ford Coppola] was really upset because the producers didn’t want this [Al] Pacino guy. They didn’t want [him] at all. And so Francis, for instance, said why don’t you come and let’s have him do a scene with you? I’ve already been cast. I didn’t know how to, so he’s there and there he is. And he got the part obviously, and it was because, you know, I mean, that was one of the most interesting things ever that he went through. But they couldn’t tell that he was great, and that Francis had me stand there and be the wife. So those kind [of] stories are [just] — wow. The fact that I would be cast and had never even read The Godfather is so weird.”

She added: “It was great history for me.”