Get ready to rock and roll into another year with Ryan Seacrest.
The No. 1 New Year’s Eve special for over 30 years, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest is heading into its 52nd year with its 2024 celebration. The broadcast will once again be helmed by Seacrest, with help from cohost Rita Ora, and will feature more than five hours of live music and give a glimpse into other various New Year’s celebrations around the globe.
This year, viewers can expect performances from musicians like Green Day, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Janelle Monáe, Renée Rapp with Coco Jones, Aqua, Ellie Goulding and more, with the Sunday, December 31, festivities kicking off from New York City’s Times Square.
Seacrest has led the event every year since 2006, including cohosting for seven years with its late founder, Dick Clark, before his death in 2012. Clark founded the iconic show in 1972 and hosted for nearly five decades. Shortly after his passing, Seacrest opened up about inheriting the gig.
“You know, there’s the history I have as a fan of the show and watching Dick,” he told Newsweek in December 2013. “Then there’s the amazing fortune I had to be his partner and learn from him — on-the-job training, which is something I never could have imagined.”
Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2024:
Where Can You Watch ‘Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve’?
The show will air live Sunday, December 31, on on ABC beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET.
Who Is Hosting ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’?
In his 19th year as host, Seacrest will lead the traditional countdown to midnight alongside Ora, live from Times Square. (The show’s Spanish-language countdown will broadcast from Puerto Rico with Dayanara Torres as emcee.)
Who Is Performing at ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’?
Performers include Aqua, Doechii, Ellie Goulding, Green Day, Janelle Monáe, Loud Luxury x Two Friends with Bebe Rexha, Ludacris, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Paul Russell, Reneé Rapp with Coco Jones and Thirty Seconds to Mars.