Dick Van Dyke Is Still ‘Looking for Work’ After Emmy Win at 98

Casting agents: Dick Van Dyke’s diary is open!
The legendary actor joked that he is still “looking for work” on Saturday, September 7, after winning an Emmy award at 98. He won Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) for Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years of Magic, which aired on CBS last December and paid tribute to his decadeslong career.
“For laughter, I hope,” Van Dyke responded to a reporter who asked how he hopes he’ll be remembered backstage at the Creative Arts Emmys in Los Angeles.
“For making people laugh for 75 years,” he continued, per footage shared by The Hollywood Reporter. “I’ve been in the business for 75 years, I can’t believe it that I’m still here and performing! I’m looking for work if anyone’s interested.”
Van Dyke was joined by his wife Arlene Silver at Saturday’s Creative Arts Emmys. Silver was seen standing by her man and holding his gold statue as he answered questions from the press.
The Mary Poppins star recently opened up about his 46-year age gap with his wife.
He and Silver met at the SAG Awards in 2006 and tied the knot in 2012. For Van Dyke, their age difference didn’t matter. He recalled meeting Silver, 52, during a July interview with Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier.
“I never approached a strange woman in my life,” he recalled. “And she walked by and I jumped and I said, ‘Hi, I’m Dick.’ I had no idea she was half my age. Beautiful.”
Silver was a makeup artist, and the actor used that as a reason to get her business card.
“She had one card left, which I took and hired her,” he said.
What started as a friendship eventually became more, and as the two bonded, Silver said, their romance began to seem more natural.
“We were friends for so long that when I told people that I know, they were happy about [our relationship], and I was scared,” Silver said. “I mean, the facts, our age difference. But it’s so irrelevant. I think when you see us together, it’s like you don’t think about it.”
Van Dyke jumped in, adding, “I was fortunate that I didn’t grow up.”
Van Dyke’s acting career has spanned more than 70 years as he became known as a comedian, singer and dancer. His other famous roles include Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The Dick Van Dyke Show and Diagnosis: Murder.