It seems like Erinn Hayes is just as confused by her Kevin Can Wait axing as the fans are. After Kevin James admitted in a recent interview with the New York Daily News that Hayes’ character Donna was killed off because the writers were “running out of ideas,” fans began rallying around her.

TV’s Most Shocking Deaths

Hayes has been very vocal on Twitter this week, liking multiple tweets by fans of the show who are upset that her character was killed off, and later replaced by Leah Remini, who costarred with James on The King of Queens from 1998 to 2007. Then on Wednesday, October 18, she responded to one.

A fan tweeted, “U know Scientology is behind bashing #KevinCanWait, right? They have an agenda. No hate here, just sayin’ @KevinJames @LeahRemini.”

“Very aware and don’t condone any of the bashing,” Hayes answered. “Watch the show or don’t, but I find the personal attack’s very ugly.”

Costars Reunited!

The same user responded again, writing, “I agree. Personal attacks are uncalled for. U were great on the show & all you’ve done. Talented! Just wanted u to be aware of Scn tactics.” While Hayes didn’t answer that, she “liked” it.

So, is that her blaming scientology for the hate tweets?

I agree. Personal attacks are uncalled for. U were great on the show & all you've done. Talented! Just wanted u to be aware of Scn tactics. — SeekingTruthFromLies (@WandaWiener) October 18, 2017

“Whoever suggested to Ms. Hayes that these messages were from Scientologists is purposely misleading her and operating on an anti-religious agenda. This is pure bigotry,” a representative from the Church of Scientology told Us Weekly in a statement.

Celebrity Scientologists

Remini has been extremely vocal ever since leaving the organization in 2013 and questioning leader David Miscavige. In 2015, she published Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology, the story of her experience. She’s also a producer on A&E’s Emmy Award-winning documentary series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.

Hayes recently stood up for Remini on Twitter, calling on her followers to stop blaming the King of Queens actress for the show’s changes. “So I’ve been silent on this and have enjoyed the support of all the fans that have reached out to say something positive,” Hayes tweeted on September 30. “But please can we stop the personal attacks on @LeahRemini in my name? It’s ugly, I never asked for it and let’s be above it.”

Kevin Can Wait airs on CBS Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!