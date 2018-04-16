This is bananas! Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Melissa Reeves were both sent home the same week on The Challenge: Vendettas, but did they spend more time together after the elimination?

In Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek of part 2 of The Challenge: Vendettas reunion special, Bananas and Ex on the Beach‘s Melissa are shown in the same hotel room in Prague. She walks out of the bathroom wrapped in his Challenge flag appearing to be wearing nothing underneath.

After the clip aired at the reunion, Devin Walker immediately responds. “My d—k just went inside my body,” Bananas’ vendetta says.

Host Mike “The Miz” Miznanin immediately asks Johnny why Melissa was in his hotel room. “What happens in Prague stays in Prague,” he answers. Melissa then denies anything happened, saying she kept the flag wrapped around her at all times. “She’s such a liar,” Kayleigh Morris responds.

In case you missed it, during the season Johnny was cozying up to Big Brother alum Natalie Negrotti. He was also put in the middle of a scandal when Devin told the house he had kissed Kayleigh, Melissa’s Vendetta who also started on Ex on the Beach UK.

Bananas never confirmed his hookup with Kayleigh. Following his elimination episode, he told Us Weekly in March, “What happens in the bathroom in Spain, usually stays there.”

“People on this show get drunk, they kiss, it’s not a big deal. All of a sudden, something that may or may not have happened with Kayleigh a month prior to this, now is front-page news. It’s meant to create controversy and create drama. It was laughable,” he added at the time.

Part 2 of The Challenge: Vendettas reunion airs on MTV Tuesday, April 17, at 9 p.m. ET. The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars premieres directly afterward at 10 p.m. ET.

