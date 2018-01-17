Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Natalie Negrotti appeared to have an instant connection on The Challenge: Vendettas — but it wasn’t just a showmance. The duo were spotted eating dinner with another couple on Thursday, January 11, at Zuma in New York City.

“They looked friendly and cozy together. It looked like they were having a low-key night,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly exclusively.

The pair, who were eating sushi and drinking sake bombs, seemed to having a lot of fun as she laughed at his jokes. “It doesn’t seem like things are cooling down with them since the show wrapped,” the source added.

During the Tuesday, January 15, episode, the two continued their friendship on the show as the house speculated that it was more. Devenanzio, 35, even let her know that if she hurt any of the friendships she had in the house and was uncomfortable in her room, she could always sleep in his.

This is the first time Devenanzio has been single on a Challenge in five years. “The Banana has left his bunch. Me and my girlfriend for five years called it quits. So here I am: single and naked as the day I was born,” he said on the premiere of the show, revealing his split form Olympic snowboarder Hannah Teter.

Negrotti, 27, may be a rookie on The Challenge, but this isn’t her first showmance. She was previously dating James Huling, one of the houseguests on her season of Big Brother.

The Challenge: Vendettas airs on MTV Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!