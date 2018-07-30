Coming out on top! MTV greenlit Lohan Beach Club on Monday, July 30, a new reality series that will follow Lindsay Lohan as she launches the Lohan Beach House in Mykonos, Greece. In the show, the 33-year-old’s team will have to prove their ambition and expertise in order to run a successful business. “The stakes are high as the team establishes new friendships and alliances while striving to rise above the temptations the Mykonos nightlife scene has to offer,” the press release reads.

The series will also feature Lohan’s brother Cody Lohan and sister Ali Lohan, Dina Lohan revealed to Us Weekly exclusively at Architechnology Designs Presents: Jill Zarin’s 6th Annual Luxury Luncheon in honor of Bobby Zarin on Saturday, July 28.

“Ali’s going to sing the theme song for the MTV show,” Dina, 55, told Us.

Overall, she looks at her daughter’s show as a “full circle” moment.

“MTV is shooting the show in Mykonos. And it’s really ironic, ’cause Bunim/Murray did Living Lohan, and these kids were like … I mean, we’re talking 12 years ago,” she told Us.

Since the family is returning to reality TV, Dina says that she gets compared to momager Kris Jenner, something she doesn’t get.

“I’m like, ‘We’re apples and oranges.’ I love Kris [Jenner], I love Kim [Kardashian], we’re just different. We just work … we’re just actors, and they’re social media,” she said.

She also addressed Lindsay’s European accent, saying that they ignore those who criticize. “People are bottom feeders, and mean, so we just go to the light,” she told Us. “I don’t really know.”

Lohan Beach Club will air on MTV in 2019.

With reporting by Marc Lupo

