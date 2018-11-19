The wait is over. “Dirty John,” the podcast that caught the ears of millions, has arrived. While the Bravo series doesn’t officially premiere until Sunday, November 25, the first episode is now streaming on YouTube, BravoTV.com, Video on Demand and the Bravo app. You can watch the full pilot above.

Connie Britton takes on the role of Debra Newell in the drama based on The L.A. Times podcast. Newell falls in love with John Meehan (played by Eric Bana), becoming immediately enamored by his charm.

Meanwhile, her entire family sees every red flag that she’s unable to see. Her daughters Terra (Julia Garner) and Veronica (Juno Temple) and nephew Toby (Kevin Zegers) attempt to warn her but she doesn’t see that behind his perfect answers, he’s full of deep, dark secrets.

“I heard the podcast and I was pretty intrigued. I thought John was pretty mysterious and there was a great opportunity to fill in a lot of gaps,” Bana, 50, told Us Weekly exclusively about joining the series. “I felt with eight episodes, we were really able to dig deep and build something interesting. … Connie was already attached so it made the decision very easy and quite quick. I listened to the podcast before I committed. And I met with the writer and producer, and we went from there.”

Britton, 51, also added that she was drawn to the role for multiple reasons, including the timing.

“In light of the #MeToo movement and Time’s Up, when we are all as a culture really looking at how women are treated. And as women we’re looking at ourselves and the things that we confront in the culture that impact our lives,” the American Horror Story vet told Us. “I really looked at Debra and was honest about the things in her life that made her into the woman that she is. And by the way she’s a lovely woman. She really is just a wonderful human being who sees the best in people. She was taught that that’s what she was supposed to do. I just think all of us, as women, we really have to look at the legacy that our families give us, that our communities give us and just the traditions that have been handed down to us. As women in the culture, that really affects not only the choices we make, but the way we value ourselves.”

Dirty John premieres on Bravo Sunday, November 25, at 10 p.m. ET.

