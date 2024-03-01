Jared Leto is entering the Grid for Disney’s upcoming film Tron: Ares.

The film has been in the works since Tron: Legacy premiered in 2010. However, it didn’t pick up momentum until nearly a decade later. It was announced in 2017 that Leto was joining the project. Despite his casting, no other news was shared about the movie. While working on Morbius in March 2022, Leto confirmed that the new Tron installment was still in the works.

“I’m a super fan of Tron, and we are working hard on Tron with our incredible partners at Disney. Just an amazing group of creative people. We’re getting closer,” he told Screen Rant at the time. “We’re getting closer and closer, and who knows? Something may be [coming] sooner than later.”

The following year, Tron: Ares had a shakeup behind the scenes as director Garth Davis exited the project in January 2023. It was later announced that Joachim Rønning would take Davis’ place to helm the film.

However, Tron: Ares faced another delay later that year when the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes postponed filming that summer. After the strikes wrapped up in November 2023, production was scheduled to begin at the beginning of the new year.

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Tron: Ares:

Is ‘Tron: Ares’ a Sequel?

While the film was expected to be a sequel to Tron: Legacy, the focus shifted to be more of a reboot instead with Leto portraying a new character named Ares. The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the inspiration came from the original Tron 3 script, which introduced Leto’s character to the Tron universe.

Who Is in the ‘Tron Ares’ Cast?

In addition to Leto, Evan Peters, Greta Lee and Jodie Turner-Smith joined the cast in June 2023. The following month, Cameron Monaghan and Sarah Desjardins signed on to the project. In January 2024, Deadline reported Gillian Anderson was added to the star-studded roster.

What Is ‘Tron: Ares’ About?

The film synopsis teases that Leto’s character, Ares, is a computer program who goes on a journey from the digital realm to the human world. The plot is a twist on the previous Tron films as they followed humans entering the computer world, known as the Grid.

In the first look dropped by Disney in February 2024, fans got a peek at Leto’s Ares, who dons black and red armor, including a helmet that covers his face.

“ARE YOU READY?? TRON: ARES 2025,” Leto captioned the still. “See you on the grid… 🥏.”

When Does ‘Tron Ares’ Premiere?

After facing several delays, Tron: Ares is expected to hit theaters in 2025.