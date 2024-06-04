Dolly Parton Wants to Appear in Jennifer Aniston’s ‘9 to 5’ Remake

Dolly Parton is ready to work 9 to 5 one more time.

The country music legend told E! News in an interview on Monday, June 3, that she’d love to make an appearance in a remake of her classic 1980 comedy being produced by Jennifer Aniston.

“I am,” said Parton, 78, when asked if she was excited for Aniston’s take on the movie. “Years ago, when we did the movie Dumplin’, there was some mention she might want to do 9 to 5, and I said, ‘Oh, that would be great.’”

“I’m hoping they use my song, and I’m hoping they might find a way to have Lily, Jane and me come back in,” she added.

9 to 5 starred Parton, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda as three working women who plot to overthrow their misogynistic boss. Parton also contributed the hit song “9 to 5” to the movie’s soundtrack. The track topped the Billboard Hot 100 and received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song in 1981.

“It’s a wonderful thing to be able to be part of something that’s been that powerful through the years,” Parton told E! “It’s really amazing to be part of something that really can change the course of life for anybody. I really think this brought a lot of attention to [gender] equality.”

As for the remake, Parton is on board with her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus, playing Doralee Rhodes, the sexy secretary Parton played in the original movie.

“Wouldn’t she be great? Well, she knows me. She knows the memories that I have [from the movie],” she told E! News.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Aniston is producing a “reimagining” of 9 to 5 through her Echo Films production company, with Jennifer’s Body and Juno writer Diablo Cody set to write the script.

Parton’s costars, Tomlin and Fonda, recently showed their support for the project.

“Good luck to them. It’s fun. I wish them a lot of luck. They’re very talented,” Fonda, 86, told Entertainment Tonight on May 29.

“Oh, I’m very excited. I’m pleased to know that someone else is working on it and may they have successful fruition,” added Tomlin, 84.

Before the remake was announced, the original stars had discussed a sequel over the years, but Parton said in 2019 that she, Tomlin and Fonda had “dropped that whole idea.”

“I don’t think we’re going to do the sequel. We never could get the script where it was enough different than the first one, and that one turned out so good,” the singer told Entertainment Tonight.