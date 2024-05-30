Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are giving Jennifer Aniston’s 9 to 5 remake their stamp of approval.

Fonda, 86, showed her support for the planned reboot of the film in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, May 29, saying, “Good luck to them. It’s fun. I wish them a lot of luck. They’re very talented.”

Tomlin, 84, was also looking forward to seeing a modernized version of the iconic movie.

“Oh, I’m very excited,” Tomlin added while at the ERA Coalition’s special Hollywood premiere screening of the documentary Still Working 9 to 5. “I’m pleased to know that someone else is working on it and may they have successful fruition.”

News broke in April that Aniston’s production company, Echo Films, is developing a reimagining of the 1980 comedy classic. The script will be written by Diablo Cody for 20th Century Studios.

The original 9 to 5 film followed Judy (Fonda), Violet (Lily) and Doralee (Dolly Parton) as they live out their fantasies of getting even with and overthrowing their company’s sexist and bigot boss, who was played by the late Dabney Coleman. Parton, 78, also performed the titular song for the 9 to 5 soundtrack.

“I was developing a movie called 9 to 5 and it was not cast yet. None of [my friendship with Lily or Dolly Parton] existed [yet],” Fonda recalled during a May 2022 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “I was developing it as a dark comedy and I heard Lily Tomlin is in downtown L.A. doing a one-woman show, called ‘Appearing Nightly,’ and I went by myself and I was just knocked off my feet. I was totally smitten by her.”

Fonda recalled knowing she “couldn’t make a movie about secretaries” without Tomlin after watching her comedy set. “I was totally knocked over because I was such a fan of Fonda’s and I had a Klute hairdo and everything,” Tomlin told Kelly Clarkson of their first meeting, referring to Fonda’s character in the 1971 movie of the same name. “When she came backstage, it was really exciting for me. … I was [starstruck]!”

Fonda, Tomlin and Parton have reunited for various projects over the years after forming a close bond on the 9 to 5 set. Fonda and Tomlin starred opposite each other in the 2022 movie Moving On and 2023’s 80 for Brady. They also portrayed the title characters on Netflix’s Grace and Frankie, which featured an appearance from Parton in its final season.

The trio reunited in 2017 at the Primetime Emmy Awards to present the trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie.

“Personally, I have been waiting for a 9 to 5 reunion ever since we did the first one,” Parton said from the podium before Fonda replied, “Back in 1980, in that movie, we refused to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot.”

Tomlin, meanwhile, jumped in to joke, “And in 2017, we still refuse to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot.”