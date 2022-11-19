“I was developing a movie called 9 to 5 and it was not cast yet. None of [my friendship with Lily orDolly Parton] existed [yet],” Fonda said during a May 2022 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “I was developing it as a dark comedy and I heard Lily Tomlin is in downtown L.A. doing a one-woman show, called ‘Appearing Nightly,’ and I went by myself and I was just knocked off my feet. I was totally smitten by her.”
“I was totally knocked over because I was such a fan of Fonda’s and I had a Klute hairdo and everything,” Tomlin told Kelly Clarksonof their first meeting, referring to Fonda’s character in the 1971 movie of the same name. “When she came backstage, it was really exciting for me. … I was [starstruck]!”
Following the success of 1980’s 9 to 5, the two actresses have since starred opposite Moving On and 80 for Brady, which are slated for a 2022 and 2023 theatrical release, respectively. The pair also portrayed the title characters in Netflix’sGrace and Frankie, which aired its seventh and final season in April 2022.
“[We shared] a trailer with a very thin wall between so I can hear everything,” Fonda jokingly said of filming Grace and Frankie during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Cordenafter wrapping the comedy series. “And basically, she destroyed my life because, you know, I am sitting there seriously while my very creative team makes me look human and there’s no laughter or anything. And from the other side, the whole morning, … [I hear so much] laughter, like, from the gut.”
The Book Club actress’ working relationship with Tomlin has since transitioned into a close personal one long after cameras stop rolling.
“I think when you are our age, you’ve had many friends who’ve passed. And so, those who are still with you become even more precious,” Fonda said during a May 2022 appearance on the Los Angeles Times’ “The Envelope” podcast. “And women, on average, tend to live longer than men. And female friendship is very different than male friendship, you know, women look at each other eye to eye, heart to heart. We ask for help when we need it. We put our arms around each other and say, ‘I’m hurting. I need help. Help me.’”
Scroll below for Fonda and Tomlin’s sweetest quotes about their friendship:
Credit: Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock
Credit: Ali Goldstein/Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock
August 2022
“I fell in love. I mean, I was blown away,” Fonda recalled during a CBS Sunday Morningsinterview of the first time she saw the Michigan native perform. “And when I left the theater that night I said to myself, 'I'm not making a movie about secretaries unless Lily Tomlin is in it.'"
Credit: 20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock
May 2022
During their joint appearance on Clarkson’s talk show, Fonda revealed why their 50-year bond is so special.
“Male friendships are facing outward, side-by-side, looking out, ‘Oh, look at her boobs,’ ‘God, what a great car,’” the Monster-In-Law star said. “Women friendships are face-to-face, and it’s like, ‘Can you help me? I’m really lost,’ and you’ll take me into your arms. We’re not afraid to ask for help, we’re not afraid to express vulnerability [and] we just drill down to soul-level very fast.”
Credit: David Buchan/Shutterstock
May 2022
“You just move me to tears,” Tomlin told her pal during a May 2022 interview on the Los Angeles Times’ “The Envelope” podcast. “I would try to be funny here just to wipe away. And I’d say something stupid like, you know, of course you look at each other every day and wonder, which of you is going to die first? But I’m not going to say that.”
Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
May 2022
Fonda, for her part, has attributed her longevity to their friendship.
“You know, there was a medical study done at Harvard that showed that lack of women friendship was as bad for their health as smoking,” the climate change activist said on “The Envelope” podcast. “So, you know, I think I’m going to live a long time because I have Lily as a friend.”
Credit: Ali Goldstein/Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock
April 2022
“We both have the same work ethic and we genuinely love each other, even though we come from such different backgrounds,” Tomlin told The Hollywood Reporter, noting Fonda is affectionately known as “Jane No. 2” to wife Jane Wagner’s “No. 1.” She added: “I know she has my back, and I know I have hers. And I’m of course interested in all her political activities.”
Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
April 2022
Fonda and the Big Business star’s joint Vanity Fairinterview made headlines after the two ladies started comparing which acting awards they’ve won.
“I have two Oscars, but you have how many Tonys?” Fonda quipped to her pal, who revealed she has two trophies for her work on Broadway. “Well, I have none, so there you go!”
Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
April 2022
The aerobics pioneer introduced Tomlin as she was honored with a Hand and Footprint ceremony outside the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles.
“I can’t stop crying! I’m very moved to be here [and] it’s a real honor. Lily's been pushing me around for decades,” Fonda jokingly began her speech. “So, I'm really glad they're gonna put her hands in cement; maybe they'll get stuck; and her feet too.”
Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
January 2019
“I am fascinated with her,” Fonda told Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night show of still learning new things about her longtime bestie. “She always says something really funny, I cannot believe the funny bone that she has.”
Credit: Invision/AP/Shutterstock
March 2017
“We’ve been friends ever since [9 to 5]. We’re friends because I just love her. I know Jane has my back whenever she can,” Tomlin told the Washington Post.
Fonda, for her part, opened up about the pair's similar mindsets. She told the outlet: “One of the things that Lily and I are proud of — and want to continue with — is showing that you may be old, you may be in your third act, but you can still be vital and sexual and funny … that life isn’t over. Even when I was younger, I wanted to give a cultural face to old age.”
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
December 2015
“I don't even know what I would do without my women friends. I have my friends, so therefore I am. I exist because I have my women friends,” Fonda said of her squad during a Ted Talk conversation with Tomlin and moderator Pat Mitchell. “You’re one of them! They make me stronger, they make me braver [and] they tap me on the shoulder when I might be in need of course-correcting. … It’s nice to have somebody still around to play with and learn from."