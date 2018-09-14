Does season 5 mean less sex on The Affair? Dominic West hopes so! The actor, 48, has had his fair share of love scenes over the course of the show with multiple costars. However, he thinks that might be over now.

“I’m really hoping I don’t have to do it too much now, we’re doing the fifth season,” West told Us Weekly exclusively at the Collette screening in New York City on Thursday, September 13. “We used to get so blasé about the sex. I remember once we were having to get into the scene and I just shouted out, ‘OK, what position should we do now?’ And we took suggestions from the crew and someone shouted, ‘Reverse cowgirl!’ I still don’t know what that is.”

The Golden Globe nominee also joked about being a father of five – Martha, 20, Dora, 12, Senan, 10, Francis, 9, and Christabel, 3. “Should have had a vasectomy years ago. The money, oh my God … Thank god they’re cute because otherwise you wouldn’t put up with it,” he told Us, laughing. Following the screening, West attended the Collette afterparty at Rainbow Room and guests enjoyed cocktails by Casa Noble Tequila.

Along with possibly being less sex, season 5 of The Affair will also include a major cast change: Ruth Wilson’s Alison Bailey was killed during the season premiere. There is a great deal of mystery following Wilson’s departure after she told CBS This Morning that she was “not allowed to talk about why” she was leaving.

Showrunner Sarah Treem told The Hollywood Reporter that the 36-year-old actress “wanted to leave the show” and made the “request.” However, after the CBS interview, Showtime released a statement that “heading into season 4, everyone agreed the character’s story had run its course.”

Additionally, the Golden Globe winner told The New York Times last month that “there is a much bigger story” about her exit, urging the writer to reach out to Treem for more answers.

Fatal Voyage: The Mysterious Death of Natalie Wood is a 12-part audio documentary series that breaks new ground on one of Hollywood’s most enduring murder mysteries. Listen below.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!