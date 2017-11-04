Don’t be Tardy for the family drama! The Friday, November 3, episode of Don’t Be Tardy brought a unique insight into the current uncertain state of Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak’s home. Drama especially swirled when it came to daughters Brielle, 20, and Ariana, 16, as they faced issues of unknown career paths and control from their parents.

The episode kicked off with an iconic shot of NFL player Kroy as he sewed a piece of Kim’s wig back together. When confronted in the oddly specific domestic tableau by Brielle, he responded, “I pride myself on being able to be self-sustainable” and referred to himself as a “jack of all trades.”

Kroy Opens Up About His ‘Career Uncertainty’

The part-time stay at home dad, part-time wig tailor then opened about his continuing NFL free agent status saying, “My career’s somewhat uncertain.” In a testimonial, he opened up about his lack of football playing saying, “not focusing on football so much this year has freed up my time. I’m helping Kim with Kashmere, I’m helping the kids with school and taking care of the boys, the kids, the twins … cleaning, cooking.”

Brielle then broached the ever-present topic of her relationship with Chicago White Sox minor league pitcher Michael Kopech. Brielle convinced Kroy that if she moved in with Michael, she could go on the road with him. Kroy scoffed at the comment and revealed that in his experience with the sports world, that wouldn’t be possible. In a testimonial Kroy revealed, “In the NFL you’re not allowed to have any family members sleep on the same floor of the hotel.”

Kroy Accuses Brielle of Living Michael’s Shadow

Kroy then slammed his daughter’s plans of joining her baseball playing beau, calling her a “tagalong puppy” and asked, “Is your identity gonna be in somebody’s shadow?” Brielle relented and soberly admitted she doesn’t know what she wants to do in life.

Brielle Opens Up About Not Having Friends in High School

The episode then took a closer look at Ariana’s intense six-month grounding after Kim and Kroy caught her sneaking out of the house on several occasions. Ariana referred to her punishment, which included having her bedroom door removed, as “excessive.” Brielle, in a rare moment of self-reflection, pointed out that her younger sister should “try and figure out what you wanna do in life so you’re not stuck at home like me.”

Things then took a sad turn when Brielle recalled her high-school experience: “You actually have friends. I didn’t have one friend.”

Brielle Slams Kim and Kroy for Being ‘Controlling’

Then, in a testimonial, Brielle broached the topic of Kim and Kroy having what she referred to as a “control issue” with her and her sister Ariana. Brielle commented, “Kim and Kroy kind of keep us both grounded.”

Ariana then added, “They control us more than they control the little ones.”

Kroy Admits They Are No Longer Redoing Chef Tracey Bloom’s Entire House

After previous episodes where Kim insinuated the Biermanns would be remodeling personal chef Tracey Bloom’s entire home, Kroy sheepishly admitted that the plan has officially been altered to only remodel the master bedroom. Kroy told a contractor, “My daughter [Brielle] and my wife would like to redo the whole place, but we’re just gonna do the master.”

Don’t Be Tardy airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

