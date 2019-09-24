Dr. Phil Celebrates 3,000th Episode With Massive Cake





Dr. Phil McGraw has officially hosted 3,000 episodes! During the Tuesday, September 24, episode of his talk show, the psychologist, 69, is joined by some fan favorites to celebrate the milestone.

“I’ve always said I have the easiest job in television because I have the hardest working staff in television,” the Self Matters: Creating Your Life From the Inside Out author says in a sneak peek as the crew brings out a giant cake. “I would like to take this moment to thank each and every one of them for the tireless dedication and countless hours of work. I also want to thank Buddy [Valastro], the Cake Boss, for making this amazing cake!”

During the special episode, the studio audience is filled with some of the most memorable guests from the past 17 seasons. The episode will also provide an update on certain relationships he’s guided, out-of-control teenagers he’s helped and those suffering with disorders that he’s gone the extra mile for.

Plus, one former guest will propose on stage! The host also receives messages from the Jonas Brothers and many more, and gets one surprise that leaves him shocked.

Dr. Phil airs weekdays. Check your local listings for more.

