Dr. Will Kirby Teases Tense ’Big Brother’ 24 Jury: They Were ‘Very Opinionated’

The doctor is in! Big Brother season 2 winner Dr. Will Kirby is once again hosting the jury roundtable for the season 24 finale.

The celebrity dermatologist exclusively spoke to Us Weekly after filming with this year’s jury members – Indy Santos, Jasmine Davis, Joseph Abdin, Kyle Capener, Terrance Higgins, Michael Bruner, Alyssa Snider and Brittany Hoopes.

“My sense is that they all got along fairly well in the jury house but as soon as I started asking some provocative questions, well, that ignited a spark and a lot of raw emotion was expressed,” Kirby explains to Us. “There were a few times during the roundtable where we had to ask a few of the houseguests to sit down, take some deep breaths, and calmly reset. Needless to say, tensions are running high with the jury!”

The Chief Medical Officer of LaserAway says this year’s jury was “very, very opinionated,” and it sounds like things got heated. Still, he tells Us, “Everyone this year (once they finally all calmed down) was reasonable and actively participated.”

The Big Brother 24 finale airs on CBS Sunday, September 25, at 8 p.m. ET.

Us Weekly: So this is your eighth time hosting the jury round table.

Dr. Will Kirby: I’m truly honored to back once again! There was a two-season hiatus because of COVID but it’s wonderful to be again be spending an evening challenging the beliefs of the evicted houseguests – I truly love the job!

Us: Do you ever get frustrated with the jury members while hosting the roundtable?

Dr. Will: The show editors and producers are geniuses and definitely do the heavy lifting because it takes many, many hours to film the jury roundtable. So luckily they always make me look good! That said, the second I walk in that stage, I’m a consummate professional; I know the jury roundtable isn’t about me – it’s about the evicted houseguests and their personal and collective journeys. I want to help them work through their emotions and try to put their personal biases, the subjectivity, aside and put a premium emphasis on the final three houseguests, the game that each played, and why each might make a case to be crowned the winner. Let’s be really clear: $750,000 is a tremendous amount of money and we really need them to consider all options before casting their votes.

Us: Tell us something about how this year’s jury roundtable. Any teasers?

Dr. Will: My sense is that they all got along fairly well in the jury house but as soon as I started asking some provocative questions, well, that ignited a spark and a lot of raw emotion was expressed. There were a few times during the roundtable where we had to ask a few of the houseguests to sit down, take some deep breaths, and calmly reset. Needless to say, tensions are running high with the jury!

Us: How does this jury compare to juries of years past?

Dr. Will: Each jury has their own distinct personality. But I will say that everyone this year (once they finally all calmed down) was reasonable and actively participated. In the past, I’ve been pretty frustrated because some of the jury members refused to participate or were so affected and obsessed with themselves that they were just didn’t offer anything meaningful. As an example, a few years ago, we had one sourpuss who just sat with his arms crossed and refused to speak. I get it! You’re frustrated! But you still need to fulfill your obligations and participate. So, again, some juries are easier than others to work with and this year they were very, very opinionated, which always makes for a great roundtable experience!

Us: You’ve been accused of attempting to sway jury members?

Dr. Will: I wouldn’t normally dignify something so ridiculous, but just so we can put this to rest once and for all, let me clearly state, for the record, that absolutely no one has asked me to persuade the jury to make any specific decision nor have I ever considered doing anything remotely like that. I pride myself on integrity, ethics and rectitude and I absolutely do not try to influence the jury.

Us: Does hosting the jury roundtable ever make you want to go back on the show as a houseguest? Maybe for a shorter “legends” season people keep speculating about?

Dr. Will: If I’m being honest, on very, very rare occasions I’ll allow myself to entertain the thought of maybe, possibly, one day returning to the most exciting competition in the world and showing these young bucks how to really play. But I love being an aesthetic dermatologist; it’s the best profession on earth, and my professional legacy will be as the Chief Medical Officer of the nation’s leading aesthetic dermatology group, LaserAway!

Us: If that season does ever happen, who would you want to see compete?

Dr. Will: No hesitation: I unequivocally want to see Monica Bailey there!