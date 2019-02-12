Help is here! TLC is turning a bride-to-be’s wedding dreams into reality with their new wedding special following four beloved drag queens in assisting a struggling bride plan her special day.

Drag Me Down the Aisle will feature BeBe Zahara Benet, Thorgy Thor, Jujubee and Alexis Michelle as personal wedding experts to help future bride Emily who deals with body issues, second guessing her dream dress and a tight budget.

Emily is an Amish Country bride who is most comfortable in a flannel, jeans and no makeup, but is looking to the queens to guide her in creating the perfect wedding. The four stars will come to her aid with just three weeks to save the day and support her in feeling her best while walking down the aisle. From her dress, to the venue to finding her inner glow, the unsuspecting wedding pros will be involved in all the necessary steps to turn her ordinary wedding reception into her fantasy affair.

Michelle, one of the top five contestants from season 9 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, has glammed up hundreds of brides and has been dubbed as the “bride’s best friend” by multiple mother of the brides. Benet, the original winner of the series, has been a professional event planner for 20 years and has decorated hundreds of weddings across the country in addition to modeling and performing music.

Thor, who was a contestant on season 8 of RuPaul’s Drag Race and season 3 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, has experience in event hosting and as a professional musician and has coordinated the music for thousands of weddings. And Jujubee, a.k.a Airline Inthyrath, a contestant on season 1 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars and a guest on RuPaul’s Drag U, is a professional drag performer, makeup artist, singer and comedian that has worked as professional makeup artist at MAC cosmetics.

With their assistance, Emily’s journey to the altar will be is a fun and emotional rollercoaster that will have viewers rooting for a happily ever after as she discovers her inner queen.

Drag Me Down the Aisle premieres on TLC on Saturday, March 9 at 9 p.m. E.T.

