Drake’s making sure 2024 starts on the right foot, courtesy of his new It’s All a Blur tour.

Drake, 37, spent most of this year on the road with 21 Savage, but he decided he wasn’t done yet. On Monday, November 13, he announced It’s All A Blur – Big As The What?, a sequel tour that kicks off on January 18, 2024, in Denver. Joining Drake this time around is J. Cole, the rapper who helped “The 6 God” land his 13th No. 1 song on Billboard Hot 100 with their collab “First Person Shooter,” tying him with the late Michael Jackson.

This new It’s All a Blur tour will take Drake and J. Cole, 38, across the United States including the Midwest and Southern states. In February, the tour will hit Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena for the rescheduled dates from the first leg of It’s All a Blur. (Drake was initially set to perform in Music City in June, first postponing to October before pushing the show a second time.)

J. Cole will dip on the final four dates, leaving Drake to perform solo for his fans in Belmont Park, New York; State College, Pennsylvania; Sunrise, Florida; and Birmingham, Alabama. While other support acts have yet to be confirmed, fans are hoping for Drake’s 6-year-old son, Adonis, to land an opening slot to perform his first hit, “My Man Freestyle,” on the road.

The first It’s All a Blur tour commemorated Her Loss, the joint album between 31-year-old 21 Savage and Drake. On Friday, November 10, their work earned them a handful of Grammy nominations. “Rich Flex” was nominated for Best Rap Performance, while “Spin Bout U” was nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance. “Rich Flex” was nominated for Best Rap Song — a songwriters’ category — and Her Loss scored a nomination for Best Rap Album.

Drake’s most recent solo album, For All The Dogs, was released on October 6, after the September 15 cut-off date for 2024 Grammys eligibility.

Her Loss will compete against Killer Mike’s Michael, Nas’s King’s Disease III, Travis Scott’s Utopia and Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains. Considering Drake’s rocky relationship with the Grammys, it’s unclear whether he will attend the 2024 ceremony.

Drake was nominated for Best Rap Performance (“Way 2 Sexy”) and Best Rap Album (Certified Lover Boy) in 2022 but withdrew himself from consideration after previously hinting that there’s a “disconnect” between the music that makes an impact and the music that wins awards. Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem won Best Rap Performance for “Family Ties” at the 2022 ceremony, while Tyler, The Creator won Best Rap Album for Call Me If You Get Lost.

The 66th annual Grammy Awards take place on February 4, 2024. Drake does not have a concert scheduled for that night on this new It’s All a Blur tour. See the complete list of dates below:

Thu Jan 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Jan 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Mon Jan 22 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Thu Jan 25 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Mon Jan 29 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Tue Jan 30 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Fri Feb 02 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Wed Feb 07 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Thu Feb 08 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Mon Feb 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Fri Feb 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Tue Feb 20 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Wed Feb 21 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sat Feb 24 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Tue Feb 27 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Sat Mar 02 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Tue Mar 05 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Sun Mar 10 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Thu Mar 14 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Mon Mar 18 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center

Sat Mar 23 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

Wed Mar 27 – Birmingham, AL – The Legacy Arena at BJCC

The It’s All a Blur – Big As The What? presale starts on Wednesday, November 15, through Cash App. General ticket sales begin on Friday at 11 a.m. local time.