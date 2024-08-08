Drake unearthed a few gems while dipping into his musical vault, including a video that finally reveals which track he wrote about Serena Williams.

In one of the rapper’s 100 Gigs archival videos, fans noticed that he name dropped Williams, 42, while discussing his 2016 hit “Too Good,” which is a collab with Rihanna. (Drake’s 100 Gigs website was recently created to share old videos and unreleased songs.)

“No, I get heavy on a couple joints, but this is more about me and Serena,” Drake, now 37, told his mom, Sandi Graham, in the throwback video. “I gather!” Graham responded, seemingly hinting that she was well aware of the musician’s relationship with the tennis player at the time.

In the song, Drake sings about a romance in which he deserves better. “I’m too good to you / I’m way too good to you / You take my love for granted / I just don’t understand it,” the chorus echoes.

While the track hints that his relationship with Williams was somewhat one-sided, Drake claimed to his mom that she won’t mind the lyrics.

“It’s funny because when I make songs about women, I also make songs for them. So, I know what kind of song to make. If I’m gonna talk about them, I’ll at least do them the justice of making them a song that they’ll like,” Drake said in the throwback video.

He alleged: “I know Serena very well, and I know that she’ll hear it loud and clear, but not hate me for it because it’s lighthearted.”

Graham takes a minute before asking her son, “And she is seeing someone else?” to which Drake confessed, “I don’t know, Mom.”

It is unknown when the conversation between Drake and his mom about Williams and his song “Too Good” occurred, but the rapper and tennis star were romantically linked in summer 2015.

Drake and Williams fueled relationship rumors that August when they were spotted kissing at a restaurant in Ohio after the athlete’s Women’s Tennis Association tournament.

Williams maintained that the duo were platonic, with a rep telling People in October 2015, “They are simply longtime friends.”

The Olympic tennis champ began dating Alexis Ohanian in 2015 after meeting while staying at the same hotel in Rome that May. The couple got engaged in December 2016 and tied the knot the following year in New Orleans. Williams and Ohanian, 41, share two daughters: Alexis Olympia, 6, and Adira, 11 months.

Drake, meanwhile, became a father in October 2017 when he welcomed son Adonis with ex Sophie Brussaux.

Although Williams moved on with Ohanian, Drake didn’t stop singing about her and her husband in his songs.

Drake slammed Ohanian in his 2022 song “Middle of the Ocean,” rapping, “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie / He claim we don’t got a problem but, no, boo, it is like you comin’ for sushi.”

Ohanian seemingly responded to the dig by sharing his list of personal accomplishments on social media, noting that his “life changed” when he “became a husband + a papa” to Williams and their girls.

“It’s made me 100x better as a man and a businessman,” Ohanian, who founded Reddit, wrote via X in November 2022. “In @serenawilliams I found a partner I knew I would never outgrow, who would always motivate me to be Greater.”

He then clapped back at the “groupie” descriptor, writing, “The reason I stay winning is because I’m relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter.”

Williams supported her partner by replying to the tweet with a series of smiling heart emojis.