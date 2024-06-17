Drake spent quality time with 6-year-old son Adonis on Father’s Day.

“Three generations,” the musician, 37, captioned a slideshow on Sunday, June 16. “Happy Fathers Day to the ones guiding their daughters and sons.”

Drake’s Instagram post featured an image of Adonis sandwiched between his father and grandfather. Drake wore a camo-print vest and jeans while his dad, Dennis Graham, opted for a printed button-down and cowboy hat. Adonis looked cute in a leather vest, cowboy boots and a cowboy hat.

Several other images from the day showed how the trio celebrated together. Adonis pulled a funny face in a selfie that showed his two front teeth missing. Another snap proved that Drake and his son are adventure buddies as they both sat in an off-roading vehicle.

Drake shares Adonis with past fling Sophie Brussaux. In 2018, Pusha T revealed that the rapper was a father. Shortly thereafter, Drake confirmed the news in the song “March 14,” which was released on his album Scorpion.

“She not my lover like Billie Jean, but the kid is mine,” the song lyrics read. “[My mom] Sandi used to tell me all it takes is one time, and all it took was one time / S–t, we only met two times, two times.”

Adonis has recently followed in his father’s footsteps, recording a verse for the song “Daylight” released on Drake’s October 2023 album, For All The Dogs. Adonis also drew the artwork for that same record.

“FOR ALL THE DOGS,” Drake captioned an August 2023 Instagram post. “Cover by Adonis.”

The album cover featured a white goat drawn on a black background. The hand-drawn animal had red eyes, and the only text was a “Parental Advisory Explicit Content” notice. Adonis explained the artwork in Drake’s “8 AM in Charlotte” music video.

“So, it’s the same story,” Adonis said while speaking to his father. “So, the goat was running away from the other monsters and the other animals, and a flower [was] blocking the way. The flower was on fire. The racing car was maybe helping the goat, and there were some stairs — like a jail’s stairs, and there was one person who was, like, on top, and he got killed by the track.”

Drake hasn’t spoken much about fatherhood over the years but did discuss his future plans during a July 2023 episode of the “Really Good” podcast — and it seems that Adonis is all he needs.

“You asked me why I haven’t gotten married,” Drake admitted at the time. “The truth? I don’t think I can offer somebody what they’d be looking for right now.”

He continued: “I think my work is my priority, so I wouldn’t want to not be able to contribute as a partner. I just don’t want to disappoint someone.”