Drake’s son, Adonis, completely steals the show in his dad’s new music video.

The rapper, 36, premiered the visual for his single “8AM in Charlotte” on Thursday, October 5. The video kicks off with a sweet father-son moment. “All right. Adonis, tell me about your beautiful piece of artwork that you sold me,” Drake asks his 5-year-old son, who goes on an adorable tangent about the story behind his drawing.

“So, the goat was running away from the other monsters and the other animals. And, um, a flower [was] blocking the way, um, so the flower of fire — the racing car was maybe helping the goat,” Adonis states while looking at his artistic creation. “And there was this, some stairs … like jail stairs, and there was one person who was, like, on top, and he got killed by the track.”

The letters “SBW” were written in the middle of the page, but Adonis tells Drake there was no special meaning. “It’s not a word, but I just wanted to write SBW,” he says.

When Drake notices his name is written next to the goat in the drawing, he asks if the animal is meant to represent him. “Yes,” Adonis states. “So, it’s Daddy Goat.” The intro ends with Drake teasing Adonis, “How much money you got for your beautiful drawing?” to which the young boy hilariously responds, “Oh, please.”

Adonis — whom Drake shares with ex-girlfriend Sophie Brussaux — is later shown dancing alongside his dad throughout the video. He wore a black shirt that read “Hate Survivor,” matching with several of the other people in the footage.

Several fans gushed over Adonis’ endearing appearance in the music video following its debut. “Adonis is so adorable and artistic,” one fan wrote via X (formerly Twitter), while another wrote, “Adonis talking is so cute 😭😭😭 and Drake ate this up.”

The music video for “8AM in Charlotte” was released one day before Drake is set to drop his latest album, For All the Dogs. Back in August, he revealed that Adonis drew the cover art for the album, which features what looks like a white dog with red eyes drawn in crayon on a black background.

Shortly before unveiling the album’s cover, Drake made headlines for clapping back at fellow hip-hop artist Lil Yachty, who accused Drake of posting a pic of himself doing Adonis’ hair for clout.

“It’s no way you’re sitting here acting like you’re braiding his hair for the internet,” Yachty, 26, commented on Drake’s August 11 Instagram post. In response, Drake wrote, “I was unbraiding it, bitch. Your son said you ain’t hit him in 6 months on his finsta. He said he need some Jordans and a backpack for school.” (Yachty announced the birth of his daughter in October 2021 but does not appear to have a son.)

Earlier this year, Adonis joined his father for a joint interview with Barstool Sport’s Caleb Pressley, during which he called Drake “a funny dad.” He added: “Also, he does a lot of jokes.”