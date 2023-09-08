It’s been years since Drake rapped “Please don’t be scared of me” on 2009’s “Fear,” but that’s what Lil Yachty felt after he got an earful of Drizzy’s upcoming album, For All The Dogs.

“It’s interesting. It sounds very current,” said Yachty, 26, on the September 6 episode of his “A Safe Space” podcast after the conversation turned to the 36-year-old Canadian superstar’s new project. “It’s coming together a lot better than I thought,” added the “Black Seminole” rapper. “I just had a talk with [Drake] a couple of days ago in Vancouver, and I was a little worried because I have a lot of the songs. I don’t have all of them, but I have a lot of them, though. And I was like, ‘Man, I just don’t know. How are you gonna put this together?'”

Yachty continued: “[There are] a lot of great songs, but they don’t really, in my brain, they didn’t really sound together.” Yachty said that he and Drake discussed how For All The Dogs will be laid out, and ultimately, “it makes sense now.” As for what listeners can expect when the album drops on September 22, Yachty said they should be ready for something big.

“Without giving out any details, I think if I had to give a description, I think it’ll be a record that [is] the most performance album he has, as far as energy,” he said.”But I will say, I think some of the best Drake verses I’ve ever heard are on this album.”

There’s going to be some drama among this purported greatness, according to Yachty. “People are going to have a lot to say about some of his topics on the album,” he said on his podcast. “I don’t think he does it on purpose. He deals with some controversial things. When he makes music, for him, a lot of times, it’s just true journaling.”

Yachty also mentioned how he spoke to Drake about why he doesn’t “make songs like you used to,” including “love songs” and those songs that “make people miss [their] ex.” Yachty claimed that Drake replied that it’s “hard for him to make music about things he isn’t dealing with or isn’t experiencing.” Yachty said for Drake, every bit of his music is based on real life.

“So maybe he hasn’t been in love in a while to make deep love music? So it’s all real experiences for him. Which I respect a lot,” Yachty noted.

Yachty’s praise should put any rumors of a potential beef with Drake to bed. Earlier in his podcast, he also spoke about the leaked video of him and Drake shooting a music video, presumably for the next single from For All The Dogs.

The two have spent the summer having a playful back-and-forth online. In August, Drake posted a photo of him sitting with his son, Adonis. Drake worked as a makeshift hairdresser for his 5-year-old son, and Yachty cracked a joke. “It’s no way you’re sitting here acting like you’re braiding his hair for the internet,” he commented.

“I was unbraiding it, bitch,” Drake shot back. “Your son said you ain’t hit him in 6 months on his finsta. He said he need(s) some Jordans and a backpack for school.”

A month before that, Yachty teased Drake for painting his nails pink. “Boy got them heavy hangers in his ear,” he commented. ” YOU TOLD ME TO PAINT MY NAILS SO I STOP BITING THEM,” replied Drake.