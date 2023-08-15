Anna Wintour has racked up a few foes.

A number of celebrities have made their issues with the Vogue editor-in-chief public, speaking out about her in interviews or dissing her in music.

Wintour has garnered a reputation for being stern with her likeness being portrayed by Meryl Streep in the classic film The Devil Wears Prada. The movie, which is based on former Vogue assistant Lauren Weisberger’s book by the same name, follows Anne Hathaway’s Andrea Sachs as she works for Runway magazine’s editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly — a cold workaholic who doesn’t understand boundaries. (When Wintour learned the book was being turned into a film, she told Vogue’s managing editor Laurie Jones, “I cannot remember who [Weisberger] is,” per Amy Odell’s Anna: The Biography.)

While Streep stressed that her character was not directly inspired by Wintour, many say otherwise. Through the years, big names have come forward with alleged examples of Wintour’s not-so-nice behavior.

