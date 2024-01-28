Drake and Son Adonis Sit Courtside at New York Knicks Game

Drake brought a very special someone to sit courtside with him at the New York Knicks game — his son, Adonis.

The rapper, 37, and his 6-year-old son watched the Knicks take on the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, January 27. Drake sported a zip-up leather jacket with a white sweater, black trousers and leather boots, while Adonis rocked an orange jacket with a black shirt, black pants and white sneakers.

The “Gods Plan” rapper shares Adonis with Sophie Brussaux. After PushaT revealed in May 2018 that Drake was a father, the rapper confirmed the news the following month in his track “March 14” off his album Scorpion.

“Yesterday morning was crazy / I had to come to terms with the fact that it’s not a maybe / That s–t is in stone, sealed and signed / She not my lover like Billie Jean, but the kid is mine,” Drake rapped. “[My mom] Sandi used to tell me all it takes is one time, and all it took was one time / S–t, we only met two times, two times.”

Related: Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s Son Adonis’ Baby Album: Pics Curly-haired cutie! Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s son, Adonis, arrived in October 2017 and made his social media debut more than two years later. The rapper posted pictures of himself and the toddler in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, writing, “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the […]

Adonis has seemingly followed in his dad’s musical footsteps, recently making a surprise appearance at the end of Drake’s track “Daylight” off his album For All The Dogs. After Drake closed out the song, which dropped in October 2023, his son came in.

“Don’t talk to my man like that / I like it when you like it,” Adonis rapped. “You know which one you want / I don’t care which one you want / You can take whatever / I don’t care what you do / I will always, watchin’ for you.”

Adonis was prominently featured in Drake’s For All The Dogs. The little one’s drawing was used as the artwork for the album, and he also appeared in the music video for “8 AM in Charlotte.”

Related: Celebrity Kids Following in Their Parents’ Musical Footsteps: Blue Ivy Carter, N... Tons of celebrity kids have followed in their musical parents’ footsteps over the years, starting pop careers of their own — and racking up awards in the process. Miley Cyrus, whose dad Billy Ray Cyrus is a country superstar, is one of the most notable examples of a famous kid following her parents into showbiz. […]

He also shared a music video along with the full version of his verse titled “My Man Freestyle.” The clip showed Adonis on the basketball court with friends, giving a motivational speech and working out in the gym. While in the gym, Adonis sported temporary ink of his father’s face on his left forearm.

“I was waiting for this moment to arrive,” Adonis rapped. “I was driving in the car and I mash my car / I was playing on my iPad and I broke my iPad / I am going to my house, see my dad / I am saying hi to my dad and I have to go change.”