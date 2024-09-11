Drake seems to have finally weighed in on the news that his archnemesis Kendrick Lamar will be headlining the Super Bowl LIX halftime show in 2025.

The Canadian rapper, 37, shared five photos of Lil Wayne via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, September 11, leading many fans to suspect that this was his not-so-subtle reaction to Lamar’s new gig.

If you’re wondering what Wayne, 41, has to do with any of this, then allow Us to explain. Many fans — and artists — thought Wayne deserved the halftime gig for Super Bowl LIX, which will take place in his hometown of New Orleans.

“As Ambassador of Entertainment in the City of New Orleans I have to agree with the fans that @liltunechi #LilWayne should be a part of this celebration as well,” Master P wrote via Instagram after Lamar, 37, was announced as the headliner. “He’s one of the greatest Hop Hop [sic] artists alive, still relevant and he’s a New Orleans native. Let’s not miss this cultural moment in the South. Life is too short! We have to give our legends their flowers while they are here.”

Cam’ron and Mase, meanwhile, weighed in during the Monday, September 9, episode of their podcast. “Listen, I love Kendrick Lamar … I hate the selection,” said Cam’ron, 48. “It’s in New Orleans and you don’t get Lil Wayne? That’s what we doing? You don’t get Lil Wayne in New Orleans for the Super Bowl? … There’s no reason why Lil Wayne shouldn’t be performing in the Super Bowl.”

The “Hey Ma” rapper went on to theorize that Wayne was snubbed because of his connection to Drake, who started his career on Wayne’s Young Money record label.

“It’s not really a secret, Lil Wayne had a problem with somebody before who’s kind of part of the organization running it. This is payback,” Cam’ron claimed. “Who’s Lil Wayne’s artist? Drake … Lil Wayne not to be performing in New Orleans for the Super Bowl is egregious and it’s gotta stop.”

Cam’ron was seemingly referring to Wayne’s rumored beef with Jay-Z, who has been a coproducer of the halftime show since his partnership with the NFL began in 2019. While the duo traded jabs over the years, they seemed to make up in 2015 when Jay-Z, 54, named Wayne as a co-owner of his streaming platform, Tidal.

Drake, meanwhile, has been feuding with Lamar for months. The drama came to a head in May when the pair released a string of singles dissing each other. While Drake still has his champions, most fans declared Lamar the winner of the feud after his song “Not Like Us” dominated radio all summer, peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Other observers noted that Lamar’s halftime gig makes for a full-circle moment, as Drake declared himself “big as the Super Bowl” in last year’s song “First Person Shooter,” which is the track that kicked off all the drama.