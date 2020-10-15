It all started on Instagram. Husband and wife team Syd and Shea McGee began documenting their signature rustic style in 2010. Ten years later, their social media page has transformed into businesses and now, a TV show!

On their new series, Dream Home Makeover, the couple tackle various home renovation projects — from fancy basement theaters to breathtaking kitchens — while also juggling life at home.

“We really tried to incorporate the visuals that you see on our Instagram page into the show,” designer Shea says exclusively in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “So it’s all very naturally lit, bright and airy spaces. Plus, we mix in our family relationship dynamics with business.”

At the office, Syd is the CEO, while Shea is constantly working hands-on to develop clients’ homes. But when they’re not working, they’ve got their hands full raising two young daughters — and building their own dream home.

“When we started filming, [creating our home] was a huge part of our lives. We were about to start our business, we sold our very first home and we had been living in rentals while we designed everyone else’s homes. So this was a full circle moment for us to be able to design our own,” Shea notes. “It took a lot of attention, so it felt very natural to have that be part of the show.”

The duo admits there were some “nerves” about joining reality TV — especially after their first appearance. Years ago, a production company “tried to put us into a box and make Syd pretend to be a contractor,” the Make Life Beautiful author says. “That’s not who we are.”

The pair also share that the show really can be inspiring for anyone, no matter what their living quarters are like. “We know that like not everybody’s in the same situation. So just more of the takeaways of what we do and how you can incorporate that in any situation that you’re in,” Syd says.

Plus, Shea has one easy tip for anyone looking to save space: “It does not matter the size of your home, you can incorporate design principles that we’re using at any scale. One of my best tips, I feel like half the time is just clearing stuff out … and get baskets!”

For more from the couple, pick up the issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.