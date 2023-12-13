Drew Barrymore has never been kissed quite like this.

The actress, 48, shared a surprise smooch with Matt Bomer during a Wednesday, December 13, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. The kiss came after Barrymore complimented Bomer, 46, on his looks.

“Matt, you’re so hot. I can’t believe I’m actually sitting next to you,” she told the Fellow Travelers star, who has been married to Simon Halls since 2011. “In fact, by the way, I don’t know what’s wrong with me, I never meet a straight man I’m attracted to, I only am attracted to gay men. What’s wrong with me?”

Bomer replied: “You’ve got good taste!”

Barrymore then pointed out that she and Bomer have something in common. “I’m proud to say that we actually kissed the same man, who’s also gay,” she said. “Andrew Rannells.”

Rannells, 45, kissed Barrymore multiple times during a November episode of The Drew Barrymore Show while he and Bomer locked lips during an “Uncomfortably Close” challenge on a 2018 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Noting the connection to Rannells, Bomer suggested that he and Barrymore “close the circle.” The Doom Patrol alum then leaned in and planted a gentle kiss on Barrymore who beamed and collapsed backward on her chair in bliss. Bomer followed her lead and swooned.

“This is the only action I get. This is the only action I get!” Barrymore exclaimed, sitting back up. “I’ll just be in my single, celibate phase and just keep on fantasizing and come to work where I get the best life I’ve ever lived.”

Barrymore also gushed about Bomer’s Fellow Travelers costar Jonathan Bailey, who was seated next to Bomer. After noting that there’s “so much hot sex” in the pair’s Showtime series, Barrymore praised Bailey’s performance in Bridgerton.

“You have made me blush more in the last few years than I can handle,” she told Bailey, 35, before comparing his roles in Bridgerton and Fellow Travelers.

“You’re so hot and I don’t understand how you’re so commanding and alpha and make me feel, as a woman, like, ‘Whatever you say!’ And then you are this beautiful gay man in this intimate relationship making me sob in my bed over, you know, if we all are so lucky to have love in this life,” she said.

Despite her quips about only finding gay men attractive, Barrymore was previously married to Jeremy Thomas from 1994 to 1995, Tom Green from 2001 to 2002 and Will Kopelman from 2012 to 2016. She shares daughters Olive, 11, and Frankie, 9, with Kopelman, 45.

“There’s no way I will ever, ever, ever be married again,” Barrymore said during a January 2022 episode of her show after admitting that she doesn’t “know how” to date with kids.