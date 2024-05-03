Drew Carey isn’t happy about U2’s performance after seeing Phish rock The Sphere in Las Vegas.

“My friend of mine’s really into it [U2],” Carey, 65, said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Phish Radio on Thursday, May 2. “He goes, ‘Hey, let’s go see U2 at The Sphere,’ and I thought, ‘Yeah, at The Sphere, I’ve always wanted to see The Sphere. Might as well.’ I went [and] it blew my mind how great it was and I told all my friends and I talked to the Price Is Right audience how great it was.”

After going to see Phish, however, Carey said he “honestly was kind of mad … I wanted to call U2 and get my money back.”

The Price is Right host said that Phish “made [U2] look like a bar band,” adding, “Nothing against U2, it was a great show. I think Phish took full advantage of the audio and the video in that place and what could possibly be done.”

Carey has been raving about Phish for some time now. Last month, he said he would do anything to see the Vermont band again.

“I swear, I just talked to God,” Carey wrote on X in April. “I would give you all my money, stick my d–k in a blender and swear off p—y for the rest of my life in exchange for this. Bro, I met God tonight for real. I feel like I just got saved by Jesus no lie.”

X users responded to Carey’s tweets with enthusiasm — and humor.

‘“I sat behind @DrewFromTV and can attest to what he said! I had no idea it was his first show, but man was he into it! Was so cool seeing a new fan in real time,” one user wrote. The unreal venue helps. You are the man and glad you had fun. Pumped to see you on tour.”

“Congrats, Drew, on your transcendent weekend,” another wrote. “I truly hope your hotel suite didn’t have a blender in it.”

Following their residency announcement in 2023, Phish conveyed their enthusiasm for performing at one of Las Vegas’ most recent venues, which came with a price tag exceeding $2 billion.

“From the moment we first heard about Sphere and its potential, we’ve been dreaming up ways to bring our show to this breathtaking canvas,” lead vocalist and guitarist Trey Anastasio said at the time. “We’re thrilled to present this completely unique experience to Phish fans.”

Phish performed four dates from April 18 to April 21 2024. U2 performed a total of 40 shows titled “U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere” from September 2023 to March 2024. The residency marked the debut of the venue with shows centered around the band’s 1991 album Achtung Baby.

In October 2023, U2 announced an additional 11 dates for the show “due to unprecedented demand,” according to a post on the band’s official Instagram account.