Drew Carey loved seeing Phish perform so much in Las Vegas that he would do almost anything to see the group perform again.

Carey, 65, attended one of the band’s four sold-out concerts at The Sphere over the past weekend, and he raved about his experience on X.

“I swear, I just talked to God,” The Price Is Right host wrote on Monday, April 22, alongside a video of the concert. “I would give you all my money, stick my d–k in a blender and swear off p—y for the rest of my life in exchange for this. Bro, I met God tonight for real. I feel like I just got saved by Jesus no lie.”

After another concert goer commented that he was “still melted” by the show, Carey continued his NSFW thoughts, comparing watching Phish’s live show to “what it must feel like” to experience sex as a woman.

“Because if it’s even close I’m [flying] to wherever tomorrow and getting the best p—y money can buy. I don’t need to be a man no more of it means I can feel like this all the time,” he added.

Another fan at the concert shared Carey’s enthusiasm.

“I sat behind @DrewFromTV and can attest to what he said! I had no idea it was his first show, but man was he into it! Was so cool seeing a new fan in real time. The unreal venue helps. You are the man and glad you had fun. Pumped to see you on tour.”

Carey also received jokes about his Phish experience.

“Congrats, Drew, on your transcendent weekend,” one person responded on X. “I truly hope your hotel suite didn’t have a blender in it.”

Sphere opened in September 2023 and is known for its immersive video and audio.

After announcing their residency in November 2023, Phish expressed their excitement about playing in one of Las Vegas’ newest venues, which cost over $2 billion.

“From the moment we first heard about Sphere and its potential, we’ve been dreaming up ways to bring our show to this breathtaking canvas. We’re thrilled to present this completely unique experience to Phish fans,” lead vocalist and guitarist Trey Anastasio said at the time.

Last year, Phish celebrated their 40th anniversary, and the band will release their 16th studio album, Evolve, on July 12.

Carey will have the opportunity to see the group perform again during their 26-date summer tour kicking off July 19 with three shows in Mansfield, Massachusetts. The tour wraps up with the band’s annual Labor Day weekend tour closer August 29 to September 1 in Commerce City, Colorado.