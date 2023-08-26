Bob Barker Dead: Stars React to ‘Price Is Right’ Host’s Death

Drew Carey, Andy Cohen and more celebrities are coming together to honor the legacy of the late Bob Barker.

“It’s a beautiful day to remember to help control the pet population [and] have your pet spayed or neutered,” Cohen, 55, said via Instagram Story on Saturday, August 26.

Cohen’s PSA paid tribute to Barker’s own animal rights advocacy efforts. The TV icon even promoted the cause in his The Price Is Right — which he hosted for 35 years until 2007 — catchphrase. “This is Bob Barker reminding you to help control the pet population: Have your pets spayed or neutered,” he would say.

Us Weekly confirmed earlier on Saturday that Barker died at the age of 99. “It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker, has left us,” his publicist, Roger Neal, said in a statement.

Barker is survived by his half-brother, Kent Valandra, nephews Robert and Chip and niece Vicky.

Keep reading for more of the stars’ tributes to Barker: