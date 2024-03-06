Drew Carey Says He Can 'Finally Move on' From Ex-Fiancee's Murder

Drew Carey opened up about how he’s finally found closure after the heartbreaking murder of his ex-fiancée Amie Harwick.

“I can barely remember the guy’s name — that’s how much I’ve put him out of my life — but ever since the final sentencing, it feels like we’ve all let out a breath and are able to finally move on,” Carey, 65, told People in an interview published on Wednesday, March 6. “The whole process is over now, and there’s nothing else to be done and nothing else to worry about. … Just speaking just for myself, it’s been quite a load off.”

The Price is Right host revealed that although that part of his life is behind him now, he will always have a special place for Harwick in his heart. He even still has photos of her displayed around his house and in his game show’s dressing room.

“She’s with me always,” he explained. “A lot of times I’ll feel like I’ll be thinking things through, and it’s almost like I can hear her voice saying, ‘Well, really, it’s because of this and that.’ It’s really nice, honestly.”

The former couple first went public with their relationship in June 2017. They got engaged the following year, but called things off before they made it to the altar.

Harwick’s life tragically came to an end a few years later, when she was murdered in February 2020.

At the time, the L.A. police department responded to a radio call of a woman screaming at 1:16 a.m. When officers arrived, a male roommate told them that Harwick was being assaulted inside her home. The roommate claimed he had jumped a wall and went to neighboring residences to call for help.

Harwick was found by police unresponsive on the ground below a third-story balcony at her Hollywood Hills home. She was “gravely injured” and immediately taken to a hospital where she passed away at age 38.

Harwick’s ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse was later arrested and charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree murder. Prior to her death, Harwick had been granted two restraining orders against him.

Days after her death, Carey spoke about his relationship with Harwick. “Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime,” he told Us in a statement at the time. “She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist. I am overcome with grief,” he shared. “I would like to thank you in advance for giving myself and everyone who loved Amie privacy while we try to work through this tragic situation.”

Last September, Pursehouse was convicted of Harwick’s murder and in December 2023, he was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Carey has since stated that over time, he has tried to find a way to forgive Pursehouse for his actions.

“After Amie’s murder, I took a week off,” he said during an appearance in April 2020. “Really, I couldn’t function and my first day back [hosting The Price is Right) we taped the high school show for ‘Kids Week.’ It was the first show back and everybody knew what happened to me. And so, I took time during the break to talk to these kids.”

He continued, “I talked to them about how I forgave the guy who murdered Amie. I did it as soon as I could, right away because he was mentally ill, the guy was abused when he was a kid and, you know, you have to be able to forgive people like that. You know, I wish he never did it, or I wish he never met her. When you forgive people, that doesn’t mean you have to hang out with them and be their friend.”