Drew Carey spoke out for the first time since the tragic death of his ex-fiancée Amie Harwick.

“Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime. She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist. I am overcome with grief. I would like to thank you in advance for giving myself and everyone who loved Amie privacy while we try to work through this tragic situation,” the Price Is Right host, 61, said in a statement to Us Weekly.

Carey and Harwick went public with their relationship in June 2017. Us confirmed in January 2018 that the pair were engaged. However, they split and called off their engagement that November. TMZ reported that Carey’s game show has canceled taping this week as the comedian grieves Harwick’s loss.

Harwick passed away at the age of 38 on Saturday, February 15, after being found unresponsive on the ground beneath a third-story balcony outside her home in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The L.A. Police Department confirmed in a press release that the family therapist was “gravely injured” and had “significant injuries consistent with a fall” when its officers arrived at her residence in the early hours of Saturday morning. She was transported to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police said a male roommate informed them that Harwick had been assaulted inside her home. The roommate jumped a wall and went to neighboring addresses to call for help before officers responded to the scene.

“The investigation revealed possible evidence of a struggle in the upstairs as well as forced entry to the residence,” the LAPD said in the press release. “A canvass of the area located further evidence of an intruder (suspect) entering the property and leaving after the murder. Detectives learned that victim had recently expressed fear about a former boyfriend and had previously filed a restraining order against this person. The restraining order had expired and the victim had seen this former boyfriend two weeks ago.”

Later on Saturday, authorities arrested Harwick’s ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse on suspicion of murder. Pursehouse, 41, is being held on $2 million bail.

The former Playboy model had shared a message about unhealthy relationships via Instagram one day before the tragedy, writing, “I think that Valentine’s Day is a wonderful time to be mindful and redirect thoughts about love to platonic love. There is so much cultural emphasis on romantic love, but let’s be thankful for the authentic love that we give and receive to friends.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.