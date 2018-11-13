It’s over. Drew Carey and fiancée Dr. Amie Harwick have split and ended their engagement after less than a year, Us Weekly can confirm.

Radar Online reported on Tuesday, November 13, that police were called to the comedian’s home twice last month.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to the site that one 911 call was made on October 9, and another on October 14.

“Friends started hearing rumors that Amie went crazy on Drew and police were called,” a source told Radar, adding that “no charges were filed.”

The two sparked dating speculation in June 2017 when the Price is Right host, 60, posted an Instagram picture of himself with The New Sex Bible for Women author, 37. “Had an awesome time w @amienicole13 watching @kaskade in #Vegas during #EDC week :)” he wrote alongside the pic.

The Drew Carey Show alum added a sweet selfie of himself with the beaming family and marriage therapist later that same month and captioned it “The face of a lottery winner (L).”

Us Weekly confirmed in January 2018 that Carey and Harwick were engaged.

Prior to his relationship with Harwick, the Ohio native was engaged to Nicole Jaracz for four years before they called it quits on their engagement in January 2012. Though Carey wasn’t the biological father of Jaracz’ teenage son, the Whose Line Is It Anyway? star had been known to refer to him as his son on social media.

“He and Nicole still have a great deal of love and affection for one another,” a rep for Carey told Us Weekly at the time. “He will still be very involved with their son’s life.”

