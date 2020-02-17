Family therapist Amie Harwick, who was engaged to Drew Carey in 2018, was murdered at her home in Hollywood Hills, California, on Saturday, February 15, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed in a press release. She was 38.

Police responded to a radio call of a woman screaming at 1:16 a.m. When officers arrived, a male roommate told them in the street that Harwick was being assaulted inside her home. The roommate said he jumped a wall and went to neighboring residences to call for help.

Soon after, police found Harwick on the ground beneath a third-story balcony. She was unresponsive and “gravely injured” with “significant injuries consistent with a fall,” according to the press release. The Los Angeles Fire Department transported her to a local hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The police department said in the press release that their investigation revealed possible evidence of a struggle upstairs as well as forced entry to Harwick’s residence. They also have evidence that her ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse entered the property and left after the incident.

The LAPD arrested Pursehouse, 41, on suspicion of murder at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Police said Harwick previously had a restraining order against Pursehouse but it expired. She saw him two weeks prior to the tragedy and had “recently expressed fear” about him, according to the press release.

Harwick, who was a Playboy model before becoming a therapist, was previously in a relationship with Carey, 61. They started dating in mid-2017, got engaged in January 2018 and split that November.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.