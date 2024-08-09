A new season of HGTV’s Celebrity IOU brings a new batch of celebrity guest stars.

Drew and Jonathan Scott exclusively teased what skills this season’s stars will bring to the table in the newest issue of Us Weekly. Mandy Moore, for her part, will be teaming up with the Property Brothers to help give her longtime friend, Celina, a new backyard. According to Drew, however, the actress didn’t need too much assistance.

“We were just there for the heavy lifting … and to guilt Mandy into singing her hit pop song with us,” he jokes.

Drew and Jonathan, both 46, used Moore’s hit song “Candy” to reveal this season’s guest stars in a July 15 Instagram video.

“Sad to announce that despite training with Tony Hawk, I didn’t make the 2024 Olympic skateboarding team,” Drew captioned a second social media post, which featured a hilarious video of the athlete attempting to teach him how to ride while filming.

Despite his brother’s failed skateboarding attempt, Jonathon tells Us that Hawk, 56, might be their “coolest client ever.”

Scroll down to see what else Drew and Jonathan told Us about this season’s Celebrity IOU guest stars — and when their episodes will air:

Mandy Moore (August 12)

“Celina is MVP — Mandy’s Valuable Player. Mandy was so happy to give Celina the ultimate backyard, and she has an amazing design eye so she barely needed us,” Drew says of the This Is Us alum.

Wanda Sykes (August 19)

“Wanda is hilarious but her reno skills are no joke,” Jonathan states, adding that she “did not cut corners when it came to renovating her surrogate niece Amber’s dream bedroom and bathroom.”

He jokes: “Believe us or not … we had Wanda on the roof with a flamethrower —OK maybe just a torch.”

Danny Trejo (August 26)

While the actor may be known for playing tough characters, Drew tells Us that Trejo, 80, was a “total softie” on set. “He worked tirelessly to make every inch of this garage reno perfect for his best friend Maeve,” he says. “But don’t be fooled … if he wants something done he can give ‘the Trejo look’ that runs chills through your body.”

Tony Hawk (September 2)

“I wish I was as good at skateboarding as he is at swinging a sledgehammer, but we can’t win ‘em all,” Jonathan jokes about Hawk, who worked on a new office for his friend and skate video editor, Tim. “I did walk away though with the nickname Jonny Bolts, and Drew is Drew Gnar. So, I think that means we’re cool now.”

Jennifer Jason Leigh (September 9)

“Jennifer went above and beyond to give [her family friend] Nori her dream home,” Drew shares with Us. “There were lots of tears on this one! However, the biggest tears were from laughter when Jonathan showed up wearing a wig and outfit exactly like Jennifer. Something you can never erase from your memory.”

Mira Sorvino (September 16)

“[Mira’s friend] Astrid and her husband Alfred are the sweetest couple and Mira helped gift them the functional and beautiful home they deserve,” Jonathan notes. “During demo … you also had endless impromptu dances break out, perhaps Drew and Mira in a little Dancing with The Stars competitiveness.”

Zach Braff (September 23)

“Zach swapped his scrubs for a hard hat and tool belt, and he pulled it off. He had no problem getting his hands dirty while he renovated his best friend Mark’s house,” Drew states, before noting that they “came across a lot of problems” during the process.

He adds: “We persevered because I don’t think we’ve laughed that much in a long time. Zach is a comedy genius.”

Celebrity IOU premieres on HGTV Monday, August 12, at 9 p.m. ET, with new episodes airing Wednesdays.