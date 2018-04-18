‘Dumb and Dumber’ Reunion: Jim Carrey Crashes Jeff Daniels’ Interview

Together again! In typical Lloyd fashion, Jim Carrey crashed Jeff Daniels‘ Conan interview on Tuesday, April 17.

The Newsroom actor, 63, was taken aback when his longtime friend and former costar walked out on stage after host Conan O’Brien brought up the beloved 1994 comedy.

“I was making a comedy with Jim Carrey, that’s what I knew. Comedic genius,” Daniels said. “We knew 14-year-old boys would love it, but I wasn’t prepared for the guys in their 70s with the tuxedo and the martini and the portfolio coming up and going, ‘Dumb and Dumber might be the best movie of all time.’”

With that, Carrey made his surprise appearance. “I wanted to come out here and say it in front of the world. You’re in town and you don’t call me?” Carrey, 56, asked, joking. “Not an email, nothing!”

Carrey and Daniels played Lloyd and Harry, respectively, in the film. “When I saw him, there was a tingling in my groin,” Carrey said of their first days on set together. “As soon as we started reading together, it was a real relationship. Dustin Hoffman called me and he said, ‘That’s the most real relationship, buddy relationship, I’ve seen in movies in decades.’ And I went, ‘Get out of here, who’s this?’”

The pair would go on to reprise their roles in 2014’s Dumb and Dumber To. “It was a blast, even the second one. I had a great time on the second one. OK, so it wasn’t as ‘well received’ as the first one,” Carrey said. Daniels added: “F—k them! We don’t care about that.”

