DWTS Sneak Peek Backstreet Boys AJ McLean Tutors Lauren Alaina





A “Larger Than Life” guest star! As Dancing With the Stars contestant Lauren Alaina and pro partner Gleb Savchenko rehearse a rumba set to the Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way” in this exclusive season 28 sneak peek, they get a visit from BSB’s AJ McLean.

In the clip from the Monday, November 11, episode, Alaina, 25, tells viewers she met the Backstreet Boys at an awards show, referring to the CMT Music Awards in June 2018, where she sang “Everybody” with the boy band for an Instagram video. And she’s been friends with McLean, 41, ever since.

“Lauren is the most talented person in quite some time,” the boy bander says in the clip. “She’s dominated the singing part, and now she’s dominating with her feet. I wish you the best of luck, babe. You’re gonna kill it.”

McLean demonstrates some of BSB’s choreography for Alaina and Savechko, and the pressure is on for the country star to do her idols justice. “I need to nail this dance, and I cannot let the Backstreet Boys down,” she says.

Watch the video above for more footage from Alaina and McLean’s DWTS reunion.

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.