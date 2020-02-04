So much for their happy ending. Eliza Coupe revealed plans were set for a Happy Endings revival, but they never came to fruition.

“There was going to be one. That’s the truth. You thought there was going to be one, we all really thought there was going to be one and then there’s not going to be one,” the 38-year-old actress told told Us Weekly exclusively at the Costume Designers Guild Awards. “We’d all love to [do it]. It’d be incredible.”

Coupe suggests eight episodes, but worries the “technical stuff” will always haunt the idea.

“Let’s just do eight episodes. Let’s just knock out eight episodes,” she told Us. “[But] everyone’s at different studios and everyone’s got contracts and stuff.”

Happy Endings ran for three seasons on ABC from 2011 to 2013. The sitcom also starred Elisha Cuthbert (Alex), Zachary Knighton (Dave), Adam Pally (Max), Damon Wayans Jr. (Brad) and Casey Wilson (Penny). The Hollywood Reporter reported in August 2019 that there were “whispers” of a possible revival.

“I think Jane took a turn and I think she took a pole dancing class and then was like, I want to do this for real,” Coupe told Us about where her character would be now. “And then she became a stripper just for fun but not for the money. And she gave the money to charity. I don’t know. I’m just spitballing!”

While a reboot or revival may have stalled, the comedian told Us that the cast is still in touch all the time through a group text.

“It’s pretty funny actually, when we thought we were coming back, it was some of the funniest text threads I’ve ever read,” she explained.

Happy Endings is currently streaming on Hulu.

With reporting by Nicole Pajer