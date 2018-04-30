Elizabeth Olsen knows that her Avengers: Infinity War costume is different than those of her costars — specifically the amount of skin she has to show.

The 29-year-old actress opened up in an interview published to Elle on Monday, April 30, about the corset her character, Scarlet Witch, wears in the superhero film.

“It would just not be a cleavage corset. I like corsets, but I’d like it to be higher,” she told the outlet about what she’d like to change, before noting that “everyone has these things that cover them — Tessa Thompson does, Scarlett [Johansson] does. I would like to cover up a bit.”

She continued: “It’s funny because sometimes I look around and I’m just like — wow, I’m the only one who has cleavage, and that’s a constant joke because they haven’t really evolved my superhero costume that much. But then they made Wonder Woman, you know? And that’s what she’s in. I think of the costumes and what we have to wear — it’s more about iconic images, because that’s what these movies are. I think that’s the goal with the costumes, and it’s not representing the average woman.”

The movie — which also stars Robert Downey Jr., Chadwick Boseman, Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, Josh Brolin, Don Cheadle, Benedict Cumberbatch, Anthony Mackie, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Hemsworth and Zoe Saldana — knocked The Fate of the Furious out of the top spot for weekend opening earnings by raking in $250 million in North America and $380 million at the international box office, totaling $630 million worldwide.

The numbers also surpassed Star Wars: The Force Awakens for the biggest domestic opening weekend in the U.S.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now.

